NCCN Oncology Research Program and Puma Biotechnology, Inc. Collaborate to Study Neratinib in Various Cancers

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) Oncology Research Program (ORP) today announced plans to evaluate neratinib, a type of tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that works as a dual inhibitor of the epidermal growth factor receptor 1 (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). The research funding is supported by a $2-million grant from Puma Biotechnology, Inc.

Projects may include pre-clinical, translational and clinical trials. They will focus on treatment of:

Pediatric tumors(including neurofibromatosis Type 2 and progressive Vestibular Schwannoma)

Early-stage and metastatic breast cancer, including those with HER2+ brain metastases

Other HER2-amplified tumors

EGFR-mutated glioblastoma multiforme.

Specific research areas will be determined by a group of cancer research experts from NCCN Member Institutions who form a Request for Proposals (RFP) Development Team.

"We look forward to advancing knowledge of the role this dual HER breast cancer drug may have in improving outcomes for various cancer presentations," said Wui-Jin Koh, MD, Chief Medical Officer, NCCN. "The projects we oversee will provide important information on this emerging mechanism for personalized cancer care."

"We thank the National Comprehensive Cancer Network for their inclusion of neratinib for further evaluation," said Alan H. Auerbach, Chief Executive Officer and President of Puma Biotechnology. "We are proud to support NCCN's research projects to better understand the full potential of neratinib across a variety of indications. Our goal is to use these insights to expand the potential indications, as well as to identify patients who may benefit from neratinib."

The first phase of this project will involve the creation of an RFP, which will open in early 2021. The awarded projects will be announced following review of submitted proposals.

The NCCN ORP fosters innovation and knowledge discovery that improves the lives of people with cancer and supports preclinical, translational, and clinical research and quality improvement projects in oncology at NCCN Member Institutions. In an effort to improve collaboration in cancer research, the NCCN ORP also maintains a shared resources website and an informed consent database. For more information, visit NCCN.org/orp.

