NCCN Policy Summit Webinar to Detail the Policies that Lead to Progress in Cancer Care

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is hosting an NCCN Policy Summit Webinar on Innovations in Cancer Care Through the Ages.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

What : The webinar will provide patient, advocate, provider, payer, and policymaker perspectives on how key innovations in cancer therapies and treatment modalities have led to the modern oncology care paradigm. The online summit will focus on past successes from collaborative, supportive research environments, areas of promise for future innovations in cancer care, and how the current clinical research ecosystem is structured financially. It will explore current challenges and opportunities for maintaining an innovative ecosystem to benefit future generations of people impacted by cancer.

When : Thursday, June 25, 2026, 1:00 – 3:30 pm EDT

Congressional Remarks :

Diana DeGette, JD (CO-01)

Congresswoman

Keynote Address :

Christopher Lieu, MD

Co-Director, Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology, University of Colorado Cancer Center

Vice-Chair, NCCN Board of Directors

Patient Story :

Robert Dilley, MD, PhD

Clinical Fellow, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Additional Speakers Include :

Randy Burkholder

Vice President, Policy and Research, PhRMA

James H. Doroshow, MD

Director, Division of Cancer Treatment and Diagnosis, National Cancer Institute

Cassadie Moravek

Senior Director, Strategic Collaborations and Patient Advocacy, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN)

Katharine Rendle, PhD, MSW, MPH

Director, Penn Center for Cancer Care Innovation

Visit NCCN.org/summits for the full agenda and to register. Members of the media are welcome to contact Rachel Darwin at [email protected] for complimentary press registration.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to defining and advancing quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care and prevention so all people can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus-driven recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information.

Media Contact: Rachel Darwin

267-622-6624 | [email protected]

SOURCE National Comprehensive Cancer Network