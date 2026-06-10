NCCN Policy Summit Webinar to Detail the Policies that Lead to Progress in Cancer Care

News provided byNational Comprehensive Cancer Network
Jun 10, 2026, 14:22 ET
The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is hosting an NCCN Policy Summit Webinar on Innovations in Cancer Care Through the Ages.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --
What: The webinar will provide patient, advocate, provider, payer, and policymaker perspectives on how key innovations in cancer therapies and treatment modalities have led to the modern oncology care paradigm. The online summit will focus on past successes from collaborative, supportive research environments, areas of promise for future innovations in cancer care, and how the current clinical research ecosystem is structured financially. It will explore current challenges and opportunities for maintaining an innovative ecosystem to benefit future generations of people impacted by cancer.
When: Thursday, June 25, 2026, 1:00 – 3:30 pm EDT
Congressional Remarks:
Diana DeGette, JD (CO-01)
Congresswoman
Keynote Address:
Christopher Lieu, MD
Co-Director, Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology, University of Colorado Cancer Center
Vice-Chair, NCCN Board of Directors
Patient Story:
Robert Dilley, MD, PhD
Clinical Fellow, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
Additional Speakers Include:
Randy Burkholder
Vice President, Policy and Research, PhRMA
James H. Doroshow, MD
Director, Division of Cancer Treatment and Diagnosis, National Cancer Institute
Cassadie Moravek
Senior Director, Strategic Collaborations and Patient Advocacy, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN)
Katharine Rendle, PhD, MSW, MPH
Director, Penn Center for Cancer Care Innovation
Visit NCCN.org/summits for the full agenda and to register. Members of the media are welcome to contact Rachel Darwin at [email protected] for complimentary press registration.
About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network
The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to defining and advancing quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care and prevention so all people can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus-driven recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information.
Media Contact: Rachel Darwin
267-622-6624 | [email protected]
SOURCE National Comprehensive Cancer Network
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