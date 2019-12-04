NCCPA Announces Health Care Reporting Fellowship

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA), the only certifying body for physician assistants in the United States, has announced the call for applicants for the 2020 NCCPA Health Care Reporting Fellowship.

The NCCPA Health Care Reporting Fellowship is a 10-month, non-residential program for experienced health care journalists to pursue a significant reporting project related to the myriad or varied ways in which physician assistants impact the American health care system.

The fellowship is open to journalists and freelancers working in print, online, radio and/or television, and is designed to allow journalists to continue to maintain their employment while pursuing the project independently.

The selected applicant will receive guidance from the Fellowship Program Leader and will have access to NCCPA leaders, staff and statistical reporting on physician assistants.

The fellowship will cover the cost of a visit to the NCCPA office as well as attendance and travel to the American Academy of Physician Assistants (AAPA) Conference in May 2020.

The Reporting Fellow will have a project allowance for field reporting travel, associated research and reporting expenses, and will also receive a $15,000 stipend upon the successful publication of the project.

"Physician Assistants are invaluable members of health care teams," says NCCPA President and CEO Dawn Morton-Rias.

"Each week, PAs see more than 9.1 million patients, and practice in every specialty and setting. Unfortunately, many are still unaware of what PAs do, and how they help to provide access to high-quality affordable health care. Our hope is that through this fellowship we can increase awareness of the work being done by PAs and encourage health care journalists to seek them out in their reporting efforts."

Additional details and application requirements for the 2020 NCCPA Health Care Reporting Fellowship can be found at nccpa.net.

Completed applications must be submitted by 12 AM EST on January 3, 2020.

About NCCPA

The National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA) is the only certifying organization for the 131,000 physician assistants (PAs) in the United States. The PA-C credential is awarded by NCCPA to PAs who fulfill certification, certification maintenance and recertification requirements. NCCPA also administers the Certificate of Added Qualifications (CAQ) program for experienced, Certified PAs practicing in seven specialties. For more information, visit http://www.nccpa.net.

