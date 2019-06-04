NCCPA Named One of the Best Places to Work in Health Care

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year Modern Healthcare identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the health care industry on a national level. NCCPA announced today that the organization has been named to the publication's list of "Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2019." This is the first time NCCPA has appeared on the list.

The Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards program was created to recognize companies that continuously strive to improve their work environment and increase employee engagement, satisfaction and retention through innovative changes in the work place.

"Being named one of the best places to work in health care is a tremendous honor," says NCCPA President and CEO Dawn Morton-Rias. "NCCPA strives to provide an inclusive culture and an environment where employees feel valued and can thrive. Having our efforts confirmed by our employees through the nominations process makes this honor all the more special."

The list is open to U.S. health care providers, insurers, and suppliers with at least 25 employees that have been in business for at least a year. Applicants must be a for-profit business, a nonprofit business, or a government entity.

Applicants submit a two-part application to be considered for the list. The first part, worth 25 percent of a company's total score, addresses workplace policies, practices, and demographics. The second part, worth 75 of a company's total score, is an employee survey designed to measure employee experience.

To determine their "Best Places to Work" list, Modern Healthcare collects information from each applicant's leadership team about the company's policies, practices, demographics, and benefits. The publication then surveys the company's staff about eight core areas: leadership and planning, corporate culture and communications, role satisfaction, work environment, relationship with supervisor, training/development/resources, pay and benefits and overall engagement.

The complete, non-ranked, alphabetical list of winners can be found here .

NCCPA will receive its award and learn its official ranking at the Best Places to Work in Healthcare Awards Gala on Thursday, September 26, 2019 in Dallas, Texas.

About the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants

The National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA) is the only certifying organization for the 131,000 physician assistants (PAs) in the United States. The PA-C credential is awarded by NCCPA to PAs who fulfill certification, certification maintenance and recertification requirements. NCCPA also administers the Certificate of Added Qualifications (CAQ) program for experienced, Certified PAs practicing in seven specialties. For more information, visit http://www.nccpa.net.

