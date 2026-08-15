NCC's Executive Director and Psychometrician Bresney Fanning Assumes Presidency of the American Board of Nursing Specialties (ABNS)

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Certification Corporation (NCC) is pleased to announce that Bresney A. Fanning, MSN, Med-MESA, NNP-BC, C-NNIC, C-ELBW, Executive Director and Psychometrician of NCC has officially assumed the role of president of the American Board of Nursing Specialties (ABNS) as of July 1, 2026.

Bresney A. Fanning MSN, Med-MESA, NNP-BC, C-NNIC, C-ELBW, Executive Director and Psychometrician National Certification Corporation

"Specialty nursing certification is an essential milestone that empowers nurses and protects the public. As ABNS president, my goal is to continue to advocate for the value of this milestone, making sure the dedication of certified nurses is recognized, celebrated, and deeply integrated into the future of healthcare. Certification doesn't just validate knowledge; it instills trust, drives professional growth, and elevates the entire standard of care," stated NCC's Executive Director, Bresney A. Fanning, MSN, Med-MESA, NNP-BC, C-NNIC, C-ELBW.

Bresney Fanning brings a distinguished career defined by leadership, innovation, and advocacy within nursing certification and clinical practice to her new role. She has dedicated her career to elevating the role of certification across the healthcare continuum. Her leadership has consistently emphasized the importance of validated expertise in ensuring high-quality care, strengthening professional development, and enhancing public trust in the nursing profession.

NCC is proud of Ms. Fanning's achievements and grateful for her leadership. Her dedication, advocacy, and passion will continue to enhance obstetric, neonatal and women's health care while improving patient outcomes.

ABOUT NCC:

NCC is a non-profit organization committed to promoting quality health care to women, neonates and their families. NCC provides certification and educational programs for nurses, physicians and other licensed health care professionals in the obstetric, gynecologic and neonatal specialties. More than 242,000 licensed health care professionals have been awarded prestigious NCC certifications since its inception in 1975.

www.nccwebsite.org

SOURCE National Certification Corporation