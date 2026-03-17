NCC Celebrates Certified Nurses Everywhere! Happy Certified Nurses Day - March 19, 2026

CHICAGO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Certification Corporation (NCC) has been serving the community of obstetric, neonatal, and women's healthcare professionals for over 50 years by providing opportunities to certify and validate their specialized knowledge, continuing education, and recognition. The importance of the certified healthcare community and the care they provide cannot be overstated!

NCC Celebrates Certified Nurses Day!

Whether at a hospital, clinic, home, long-term care facility, or patient transport, we depend on knowledgeable, skilled, and compassionate professionals. Nurses are committed to giving safe, high-quality care no matter what the setting, and it is important for the public to know they can trust those caring for them and their loved ones during their most vulnerable times.

Certified nurses have demonstrated specialized knowledge and are dedicated to keeping that knowledge current. Their commitment to excellence and ongoing professional development is key to patient trust. Certified nurses are to be celebrated.

NCC honors all nurses and health care professionals who continue to validate their expertise and knowledge in their specialty. We salute these experts in their field.

Happy Certified Nurses Day - March 19, 2026

Nurses are the foremost providers of care throughout the health care system… Nurses certified in their clinical specialties serve as agents of change and advocates of best practice for the patients they serve.

--Robin L. Bissinger, PhD, APRN, NNP-BC, FAAN, NCC Chief Executive Officer.

Certified Nurses and Certified Advanced Practice Nurses. . .

meet and exceed nationally recognized standards of proficiency and professionalism

are clinical experts - dedicated to providing quality, evidence-based clinical care

have gone beyond licensure to validate their expertise and specialty knowledge through a rigorous national examination

are committed to continuing competency, patient advocacy, and professional practice

maintain their specialty knowledge through specialized continuing education and continuing competency initiatives

NCC recognizes the commitment and demonstrated expertise of these professionals and has awarded more than 242,000 certifications in the obstetric, neonatal, and women's health care specialties. Visit NCC's recognition webpage to view and share PSAs showing the importance of certified nurses.

https://www.nccwebsite.org/about-ncc/ncc-recognizes-certified-nurses

ABOUT NCC:

NCC is a non-profit organization committed to promoting quality health care to women, neonates and their families. NCC provides certification and educational programs for nurses, physicians and other licensed health care professionals in the obstetric, gynecologic and neonatal specialties. More than 242,000 licensed health care professionals have been awarded prestigious NCC certifications since its inception in 1975.

SOURCE National Certification Corporation