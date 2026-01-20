NCC Board of Directors elects Cynthia F. Krening, MS, RNC-OB, C-EFM, FAWHONN as President of NCC

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Certification Corporation (NCC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Cynthia F. Krening, MS, RNC-OB, C-EFM, FAWHONN as President of NCC. Directors are elected by constituents through a slate approval process and officers are appointed by the Board of Directors.

Ms. Krening's diverse leadership experience in clinical practice, national committees, certification, and continuing education combined with her long-standing advocacy for evidence-based care and quality and safety has uniquely prepared her to serve as the President of NCC.

Cynthia F. Krening, MS, RNC-OB, C-EFM, FAWHONN, NCC President

"I am honored for the opportunity to use my leadership experience, expertise, and history of board service in the role of NCC Board President! I enjoy working with high functioning teams and am excited about all that NCC continues to accomplish as the preeminent certification organization for our specialties! – Cynthia Krening, NCC President.

Ms. Krening joined NCC's Board of Directors in 2023 and has served on NCC's Inpatient Obstetric Nursing and Electronic Fetal Monitoring content teams. She has also served as a volunteer with The Association of Women's Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN) in several national leadership positions, including national president in 2021.

Ms. Krening provides expert surveillance for birthing patients at the Fetal Telemetry HUB at Intermountain Health, Peaks Division, Broomfield, Colorado.

For over 40 years, Ms. Krening has provided perinatal services both urban teaching and community hospitals holding leadership roles as unit manager, outreach coordinator, high risk obstetrical flight nurse, and perinatal clinical nurse specialist.

NCC is proud and excited to welcome Cynthia Krening to the position of president and know that her dedication and advocacy will continue to enhance professional practice and improve patient outcomes.

ABOUT NCC:

NCC is a non-profit organization committed to promoting quality health care to women, neonates and their families. NCC provides certification and educational programs for nurses, physicians and other licensed health care professionals in the obstetric, gynecologic and neonatal specialties. More than 242,000 licensed health care professionals have been awarded prestigious NCC certifications since its inception in 1975.

www.nccwebsite.org

SOURCE National Certification Corporation