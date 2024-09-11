NCD Acquires Tenure Health to Create New Standard For Health and Supplemental Insurance Product Development

NCD-Tenure Health combination creates an innovative industry-leader during a major inflection point for individual and group health insurance marketplaces

DALLAS, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NCD, a national leader in building, operating, distributing, and managing exceptional supplemental health insurance products, today announced that they have acquired Tenure Health, an innovator in Medicare-focused benefits, purpose built to serve consumers and brokers in today's rapidly evolving health insurance landscape. As part of the transaction, Bret Voith, Tenure Health's founder and Chief Executive Officer, will join NCD as its Chief Strategy Officer.

The transaction joins two highly complementary companies to form an unmatched platform serving health consumers' comprehensive healthcare needs. "The acquisition of Tenure Health's industry-leading product innovation capabilities will meaningfully accelerate NCD's next phase of growth," said Sam Melamed, NCD's Chief Executive Officer. "Having closely observed many changes and challenges in the health insurance market over the past several years, we have strong conviction in Tenure Health's unmatched capability to purpose-build products for the go-forward needs of health consumers."

"Tenure Health's innovative approach to product development, provider partnership, and distribution enablement will be greatly enhanced in combination with NCD," said Bret Voith. "We are thrilled to embed Tenure Health's competencies within NCD's existing and expanding portfolio of offerings, providing the opportunity to serve the needs of an increasingly diverse set of individual and group clients. NCD is the best rated insurance plan in the country on Google and we are excited to keep delighting customers with additional innovative products."

ABOUT NCD

NCD offers innovative, high-quality ancillary health insurance products serving the diverse needs of health care consumers. The company differentiates itself on white-glove service, answering more than 90% of customer calls within 30 seconds and responding to 98.5% of agents' questions within one hour. NCD's customizable plans ensure that consumers can access valuable health, dental, and vision benefits tailored to their unique needs, promoting improved health outcomes and member satisfaction. NCD is dedicated to improving lives by driving better health, providing exceptional experiences, and Spreading the Smile. More information about the company can be found at www.ncd.com.

SOURCE NCD