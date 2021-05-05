NCDMM Announces New LLC in Huntsville to Develop Alabama's Advanced Manufacturing Workforce and Support U.S. Army Futures Command Modernization Goals

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM) proudly announces the creation of a new Limited Liability Company (LLC), the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation and Integration Center (AMIIC), with the mission of accelerating the adoption of state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies and building a highly skilled Alabama workforce.

"Huntsville and the Northern Alabama region have a proud history steeped in ingenuity, innovation, and determination to prove that nothing, not even the moon, is out of humanity's reach," said Gary Fleegle, NCDMM President and CEO. "Given the area's defense, technology, and advanced manufacturing foundations, we quickly determined that Huntsville is the right place for NCDMM's newest business venture to achieve our next mission. We have established the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation and Integration Center to empower Alabama's students and workers with the skills needed for tomorrow's workforce."

As the wholly owned subsidiary of NCDMM, AMIIC is based in Huntsville, Alabama, which is already home to an NCDMM office, led by Mike Docherty, PMP, NCDMM Manufacturing Technology Director.

"The creation of AMIIC further underscores NCDMM's strong commitment to the Department of Defense, its supply chain, and the long-standing partnership we have with the U.S. Army here at Redstone Arsenal," said Mr. Docherty. "In providing advanced manufacturing technologies that support the modernization goals of the Army, we will contribute to filling the gap in skilled manufacturing labor in Northern Alabama. Through AMIIC and its demonstration facility and all the workforce development, training and education opportunities, Alabamians of all ages will be prepared to fill these highly skilled positions."

AMIIC's mission is to help stimulate Alabama's advanced manufacturing sector through the creation of a state-of-the-art demonstration facility and the significant expansion of available workforce development, training, education, and apprenticeship programs. The state, according to a recent economic study, has a goal of producing 500,000 new, highly skilled workers through 2025.

AMIIC will achieve these objectives by developing an agile, collaborative, and innovative environment for the maturation and demonstration of advanced manufacturing technologies centric to meet the modernization manufacturing needs of the U.S. Army and the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (CCDC) Aviation & Missile Center in Redstone Arsenal, Ala.

AMIIC will be led by NCDMM in collaboration with its founding partners, including UAH, a part of The University of Alabama System; U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM); National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA); Huntsville City Schools; Intuitive Research and Technology; Auburn University; Calhoun Community College; J.F. Drake University; and The University of Alabama.

AMIIC is also comprised of partners representing primary and secondary schools, tech and trade schools, the city of Huntsville, academic institutions, technology providers, government laboratories, industry associations, leading Defense original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and Manufacturing USA institutes, including NCDMM's America Makes, the Department of Defense's additive manufacturing innovation institute that will serve as AMIIC's anchor institute.

Additionally, AMIIC will serve as the lead demonstration facility for the Alabama Defense Advanced Manufacturing Community (ADAMC), which is part of the Defense Manufacturing Community Support Program (DMCSP). The mission of the DMCSP is to support long-term community investments that strengthen national security innovation and expand the capabilities of the defense industrial ecosystem.

For more information, visit ncdmm.org and amiic.us.

About NCDMM

NCDMM delivers innovative and collaborative manufacturing solutions that enhance our nation's workforce and economic competitiveness. NCDMM has extensive knowledge and depth in defense manufacturing to continually innovate, improve, and advance manufacturing technologies and methodologies. NCDMM also manages America Makes and the V4 Institute. NCDMM is the cornerstone of the recently formed Manufacturing Technology Deployment Group, Inc. (MTDG). Visit the NCDMM at ncdmm.org.

About AMIIC

The Advanced Manufacturing Innovation and Integration Center (AMIIC) was established to accelerate the adoption of state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies and build the Northern Alabama workforce of tomorrow. AMIIC will work to stimulate Alabama's economy, workforce, and advanced manufacturing sector through the creation of a state-of-the-art demonstration facility and a significant expansion of education and workforce development programs available to both students and workers. Visit AMIIC at amiic.us.

