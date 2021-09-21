NCEW Policy Makers Symposium Adds Leadership from U.S. Depts. of Energy and State, U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fifth annual National Clean Energy Week (NCEW) (September 20-24, 2021) today celebrates the launch of the Policy Makers Symposium with newly added speakers—including U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Deputy Secretary Dave Turk, U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan (R-AK), U.S. Representative John Curtis (R-UT), Sue Biniaz, deputy to the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate at the U.S. Department of State, and Jigar Shah, director of the DOE Loan Programs Office. As the flagship event of NCEW, the Symposium, which runs September 21-23, consists of virtual programming convening policymakers, industry leaders and clean energy advocates to collaborate on America's future in clean energy.

"I am thrilled these impressive leaders from Congress and the Departments of Energy and State are joining an all-star line-up of public and private sector thought leaders for meaningful discussions about clean energy solutions," said Heather Reams, NCEW chair and executive director of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES). "These new speakers underscore the Policy Makers Symposium's commitment to providing participants the opportunity to connect with policymakers from both sides of the aisle. These experts are joined by top energy advocacy organizations and private-sector leaders who are committed to achieving a clean energy future—it's going to be a powerful Symposium."

A fireside chat featuring Ralph Izzo, chairman, president, and CEO of Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG), and Charles Hernick, vice president of policy and advocacy of CRES Forum, has also been added to the Symposium line-up. Previously announced speakers at this year's Symposium include U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), former Chair and current member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Jim Connaughton, CEO at Nautilus Data Technologies and former Chairman of the Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) and lead climate negotiator for President George W. Bush, and George David Banks, fellow at CRES Forum and Bipartisan Policy Center and former international climate adviser to Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump.

Moderated discussions during the Symposium will be centered around three core themes: innovation, challenges, and the international landscape. Specific Symposium panels include:

Carbon-Free Technologies Needed for A Net-Zero Future

Policies Needed to Make Breakthrough Innovation Possible

Critical Minerals, Supply Chains, and Industry

Energy is Infrastructure

What to Expect at COP26 : Will it Be Enough?

: Will it Be Enough? Leveraging U.S. Policy to Reduce Global Emissions

A complete Symposium schedule is available here. Registration for the Symposium is still open. If you are a student with a valid .edu email, a government employee with a valid .gov email, or an active member of the press, you qualify for free registration. Register today!

Additional information about NCEW—including in-person events and examples of how businesses and communities can show their support—is available at https://nationalcleanenergyweek.org/.

National Clean Energy Week (NCEW), described by POLITICO as "a veritable who's who of the Clean Energy World," is an annual awareness week to recognize the value of clean energy including abundant job opportunities, economic growth, energy independence, consumer choice, lower energy prices, and a cleaner environment. Follow NCEW on Twitter (@NCEWConf) and Facebook (NationalCleanEnergyWeek) for event updates. www.nationalcleanenergyweek.org

