NCFI to Showcase Revolutionary CoolRest® Performance Foams at Vegas Winter Market

Three new foams available to see at Showroom C-1578

MT. AIRY, N.C., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent foam producer, NCFI Polyurethanes will showcase their CoolRest® line of performance bedding foams at the upcoming Las Vegas Furniture and Bedding Market, July 24-28, 2022.

"This CoolRest® launch is the latest in our commitment to provide our customers with solutions that perform and add value to their products," said Chris Bradley, Executive Vice President for the company. "Through much hard work, along with listening to our customer's needs, our team has created a trio foams that provide unmatched performance in mattress applications."