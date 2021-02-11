NCGA Announces Winners of the Fields-of-Corn Photo Contest

Also unprecedented was the number of social shares, breaking records overall for NCGA's photo contest. NCGA awarded two Grand Prizes. A grand prize was awarded for the single most popular photo, taken by Amanda Bush of Ohio, "Cotton Candy Harvest," which gained more than 1700 likes on Facebook. Also, one selected by a panel of judges, submitted by McCullum Steen from Illinois with the photo titled "Harvest 2020."

"Grit and grace characterize the photos of the year," said NCGA Graphic Communications Manager Beth Musgrove. "The Facebook engagement this year is telling that people are appreciative of the beauty of rural America in their daily feed."

"We continue to look at different ways to improve the contest by adding new categories. Livestock and Farm Pet categories highlighted more life on the farm." Musgrove added.

In total, 26 prizes were awarded across seven categories ranging from farming challenges to growing field corn to the farm family lifestyle. Winners are determined through a combination of Facebook likes and consideration of a panel of judges.

Images submitted to the contest are valuable assets for NCGA in publications, social media channels and the website. The contest will re-open in spring 2021.

To view the winning photos, click here.

About the National Corn Growers Association

Founded in 1957, the National Corn Growers Association represents nearly 40,000 dues-paying corn farmers nationwide and the interests of more than 300,000 growers who contribute through corn checkoff programs in their states. NCGA and its 50 affiliated state associations and checkoff organizations work together to create and increase opportunities for their members and their industry.

For more information contact:

Liz Friedlander, NCGA (202) 997-8427

[email protected]

SOURCE National Corn Growers Association