NCGA Surveys Find Rising Alarm Over Fertilizer Costs and Availability, with Risks Escalating Into 2027

WASHINGTON, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. corn farmers are facing growing uncertainty around fertilizer affordability and access, with concern mounting well beyond the current planting season, according to new survey results released today by the National Corn Growers Association.

Findings from two nationwide surveys conducted in late March reveal that while many growers secured fertilizer supplies for the 2026 crop before recent global disruptions intensified, anxiety about fertilizer pricing and availability is rapidly accelerating—particularly for the 2027 crop year.

"Fertilizer prices were high even before the war in Iran began," said Jed Bower, Ohio farmer and NCGA President. "Added market stress due to the Strait of Hormuz closure has only intensified an already difficult situation, particularly as we look towards 2027."

For every farmer expressing greater concern about fertilizer prices and availability for 2026, nearly two farmers report heightened concern for 2027, the surveys found, underscoring that today's market volatility is already shaping decisions well beyond this season.

Retail fertilizer prices rose following the onset of conflict in the Middle East, a critical hub for global fertilizer trade. While prices remain below their 2022 peaks, affordability has deteriorated because corn prices are much lower today. On a "currency of corn" basis, farmers now need 185 bushels of corn to purchase one ton of urea, the highest level on record.

Beyond rising costs, farmers are increasingly worried about whether fertilizer will be available when they need it. Global shipping disruptions and reports of curtailed fertilizer production in several countries are tightening supplies and heightening uncertainty across markets.

To make matters worse, two multi-billion-dollar fertilizer companies based in the United States – Mosaic Corporation and J.R. Simplot – have pushed for continuation of countervailing duties on phosphate fertilizers imported from Morocco, resulting in higher prices and a stoppage of fertilizer shipments from that country.

While near-term supplies for spring 2026 appear relatively stable for many producers, survey responses make clear that concern intensifies looking ahead. Fertilizer supply chains operate on long timelines, and disruptions today could compound into tighter supplies later this year—precisely when farmers begin securing inputs for the 2027 crop.

"Fertilizer purchasing decisions are forward-looking," the report notes, "and today's uncertainty is already influencing how growers view the risks of the next crop cycle."

Read the survey results here.

Contact: Bryan Goodman

[email protected] | 202-997-1606

SOURCE National Corn Growers Association