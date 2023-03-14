NCHAIN AND FINTEK (KEIO UNIVERSITY) ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION

LONDON, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- nChain, a world leader in Web3 and blockchain innovation, today announced a strategic collaboration with the Centre for Finance, Technology and Economics at Keio (FinTEK) at the Institute for Economic Studies, Faculty of Economics, Keio University, a leading research institution in Tokyo, Japan. nChain will be supporting FinTEK with its unique knowledge and technology in fintech and blockchain to achieve its social impact goals.

The Centre for Finance, Technology and Economics at Keio (FinTEK) is a leading research institution for interdisciplinary research and education in fintech whose mission is to promote pioneering research using information and communications technology, cryptology, economic theory and data science, and provide policy recommendations and empirical evidence on fintech's social and economic implications.

As part of this collaboration agreement, nChain will be supporting research activities at Keio University through knowledge sharing, building prototypes, and holding guest lectures, focused on technologies that enable Web3 solutions and relative use-cases, such as micro and nano payments, data ownership on the blockchain, and IPv6.

Christen-Ager Hanssen, Group CEO of nChain, commented that "FinTEK and nChain share the same vision and goals for the future. When I joined nChain, my mission was to establish the company as a global social impact enterprise. We have the knowledge and technology to provide solutions to many global challenges. By tokenising all the world's assets, together we will make the world a better place, and that's very exciting."

"Our goal is to promote free and open discussion of the latest advances in financial technology, including blockchains to virtual currency, and to foster the growth of individuals whose theoretical expertise is paired with practical, real-world experience," said Prof. Teruo Nakatsuma, Dean of the Keio University Graduate School of Economics. "We believe that working with nChain will provide us with the tools, expertise, and ability to create a fair and equitable society where the benefits of financial technology are shared by all."

Through peer-to-peer transactions and nano transactions, nChain seeks to democratize finance and empower the unbanked and semi-unbanked population of the world. The collaboration will promote the adoption of blockchain technology on a global scale, driving innovation and inclusion in the world economy.

About nChain

nChain is a leading provider of global blockchain technology, IP licensing and consulting services. The company serves clients globally to power several industries, including gaming, supply chain, and finance. nChain offers Web3 solutions in the digital payment space, along with professional services that assist enterprises of all types to benefit from blockchain technology. nChain currently has almost 2,800 registered active and pending patents and is the developer behind the Bitcoin SV Node software, Teranode, Kensei, and more.

About Keio University

Established in 1858 by Yukichi Fukuzawa as a small school of Western learning, Keio has a history as Japan's very first private institution of higher learning. Over 160 years since its founding, Keio has thrived under its founder's motto of jitsugaku, or empirical science, as it continues to transform Japan as a modern nation through contributions to education, research, and medicine.

