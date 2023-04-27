nChain invests $4 million in Transmira, a pioneering metaverse platform, to create the new Metaverse Economy

LONDON, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- nChain, a world leader in Web3 and Blockchain technologies, today announces that it is investing $4 million and taking a 20% equity stake in Transmira, a revolutionary metaverse platform. nChain's investment offer follows the announcement of a strategic partnership reported in February.

Led by industry leader Robert Rice, Transmira's platform bridges the physical and digital worlds, blending augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) together, using Transmira's patented technologies. These highly realistic city-scale digital twins offer unparalleled application and unprecedented immersive experiences for both brands and users.

With a focus on functionality, utility and commerce, Transmira enables brands to monetise virtual goods generating deeper user engagement and brand loyalty via virtual marketplaces. The foundational blockchain technology allows users and brands to transact and exchange value in a secure, trusted, and authenticated way.

Christen-Ager Hanssen, nChain Group CEO, said that "This is an exciting space to be in, and Trasmira is an agile, forward-thinking company for us to invest in as we diversify our portfolio. We plan to be very active in the metaverse in the very near future, and nChain has allocated extensive research and development resources to continue to shape the industry and innovate solutions."

By leveraging nChain's robust Web3 and Blockchain IP portfolio, the partnership will increase Transmira's value to bolster its market valuation for future investment rounds. nChain will also support Transmira through Sales and Marketing professional services, using their expertise in Go-To-Market strategies to drive the adoption of the platform.

"Partnering with nChain gives us a competitive advantage, we're one of the only companies that offer both AR and VR in one elegant solution. So together with nChain we have all the knowledge and resources to deliver a robust platform," added Robert Rice, Transmira CEO. "Working with a fellow visionary such as Christen Ager-Hanssen will allow us to enhance our capabilities and reach into global markets. This is a very thrilling phase in Transmira's journey."

Currently, the metaverse industry is estimated to be worth $13 trillion by 2030 with a market size of 5 billion users. This collaboration between nChain and Transmira aims to pioneer the Web3 transformation, enabling entire industries, brands and users to create value, utility and monetisation for the new metaverse economy.

About nChain

nChain is a leading provider of global blockchain technology, IP licensing and consulting services. We serve clients globally to power several industries, including gaming, supply chain, and finance. nChain offers Web3 solutions provider defined by a purpose-driven team that has come together to address some of the global challenges and make a social impact, transforming the world from Web2 to Web3. nChain currently has almost 2,800 granted and pending patents and is the developer behind the Bitcoin SV Node software, Teranode, Kensei and more. Recently voted one of the Top 100 most innovative firms in the world.

About Transmira Inc.

Transmira, Inc. is a Raleigh, North Carolina-based start-up that develops technology, products, and services for businesses, brands, and creators in the first real-world metaverse platform, OMNISCAPE™. The platform features city-scale digital twins, virtual goods monetisation, and the seamless blend of Augmented and Virtual Reality.

