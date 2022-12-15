nChain's Dr Craig Wright inducted into IPv6 Hall of Fame

ZUG, Switzerland, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned computer scientist and inventor, Dr Craig Wright, has been inducted into the IPv6 Hall of Fame for his invaluable contribution to the Internet. The IPv6 Hall of Fame was created in 2018 to recognise individuals who were significantly contributing to IPv6 technology.

The list, curated by the IPv6 Forum, contains experts and individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the design and large-scale deployment of IPv6 around the world.

The prime objective of the IPv6 Forum and its members is to promote the deployment and coordinated uptake of the new Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6), with support from industry, education, research communities, and government agencies, enabling equitable access to technology and knowledge.

The internet has been using Internet Protocol (IPv4) since 1981 and it quickly became apparent that the address range of fewer than 4.3 billion IP addresses would become depleted, with the last IP address assigned in February 2011. An alternative protocol, IPv6 was proposed in the 1990s to provide a solution to this problem with a massive stack of IP addresses for devices to communicate with each other without the need for a third-party device.

Latif Ladid, IPv6 Forum President said: "The IPv6 Forum is very blessed and proud to have attracted and won some of the world's leading IPv6 pioneers, experts, and volunteers. Quoting Vint Cerf - to upgrade the Internet from a "Research" Internet Protocol version 4 (IPv4) to a "Production" Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6) to sustain the growth of the Internet to include everyone and connect any sensible device."

Dr Wright said: "I am delighted to have been included in this list of experts. IPv6 will enable the infrastructure to transform traditional 'crunchy shell' firewalls and assign policies between individuals allowing the Internet's early promise of global peer exchange. With micropayments added through bitcoin and the advances made possible through IPv6, the Internet is set to radically transform how people and companies trade and interact."

About Dr Craig Wright, Chief Scientist at nChain

Dr Craig S Wright is the inventor of Bitcoin, and established nChain in 2015, where his ideas have led to several thousand patent applications. Dr Wright has more than 30 years of experience in the fields of information technology and IT security, having personally conducted more than 1,200 engagements for hundreds of private and governmental organisations, including 15 Commonwealth states. Dr Wright worked on systems protecting the Australian Stock Exchange and helped design the architecture for the world's first online casino (Lasseter's Online in Australia).

Alongside major industry certifications, such as GSE CISSP, CISA, CISM, CCE, GCFA, GLEG, GREM, and GSPA, Dr Wright has several advanced academic degrees, including a PhD in Computer Science and Economics from Charles Sturt University and master's degrees in Information Systems Security, Networking and Systems Administration, Statistics, Information Security Engineering, Econometrics, and Law. Dr Wright is currently a candidate for two additional PhDs, in Law and Applied Mathematics.

About IPv6 Forum

The IPv6 Forum is a worldwide consortium of international Internet service providers (ISPs) and National Research & Education Networks (NRENs), with a mission to promote IPv6 by improving market and user awareness, creating a quality and secure New Generation Internet, and allowing worldwide equitable access to knowledge and technology. The key focus of the IPv6 Forum today is to provide technical guidance for the deployment of IPv6. IPv6 Summits are organized by the IPv6 Forum and staged in various locations around the world to provide industries and markets with the best available information on this rapidly advancing technology.

About nChain

Founded in 2015, nChain has offices in London (UK), Zug (Switzerland), Ljubljana (Slovenia), and Manila (Philippines) and advances the potential of blockchain technology through ongoing research and development of inventions, including the maintenance of a robust patent portfolio, and by offering commercial solutions such as Kensei, a developer-friendly set of APIs built on the BSV blockchain. nChain also offers solutions in the digital payment space, along with professional services that assist enterprises of all types to benefit from blockchain technology. nChain currently has almost 2,800 registered patent applications of which approximately 500 have been granted, ensuring it is perfectly positioned to provide the full spectrum of IP solutions that government and enterprise clients demand.

