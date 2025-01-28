NCheng LLP Names Faizan Younus Managing Principal

NCheng LLP enters a fresh, exciting era, building on its legacy with a new Managing Principal who will drive strategic national growth, expand services, and better support nonprofit organizations amidst an evolving landscape

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- January 28, 2025 – NCheng LLP, a full-service public accounting firm exclusively serving the non-profit sector, has selected Faizan Younus as its new Managing Principal. Faizan succeeds founder Nerou Cheng, who will assume the role of Chairman, ensuring a seamless transition while upholding the firm's unwavering commitment to its core values.

NCheng LLP is poised to embark on a promising new chapter with Faizan at the helm. Faizan, a valued member of the firm for over five years, brings extensive knowledge and expertise in the field, having served clients in both the public and private sectors. As Managing Principal, Faizan will build upon the firm's legacy of trust, innovation, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence. He will further harness technology to fuel strategic growth and elevate NCheng LLP's services, delivering unmatched support to non-profit organizations in an ever-evolving landscape.

"I am deeply honored to lead NCheng as Managing Principal. Building on the incredible legacy shaped over the last 35 years, I am committed to advancing the firm's core values of driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and empowering our clients to thrive," said Faizan. "Working alongside Nerou and our exceptional team, I am excited to uphold the foundation he set while driving innovative solutions and delivering unparalleled support to our clients."

Faizan previously served as Principal and Director of Financial Management Services at NCheng, where he played a key role in advancing digital financial and accounting solutions that enhanced the operations of both the firm and its clients. During this time, NCheng also expanded its service offerings to include technology advisory and digital transformation services, empowering nonprofits to improve efficiency and adapt to an ever-evolving technology landscape.

"Leadership is not about holding on but passing the torch to light new paths. The success of NCheng is a direct reflection of the unwavering dedication and resilience of exceptional team members like Faizan, who works diligently to enable our clients to overcome challenges and make informed, impactful choices," said Nerou. "Having worked closely with him for years, I have complete confidence in Faizan's leadership and ability to guide NCheng into its next chapter of growth and success."

Founded 35 years ago by Nerou Cheng, NCheng LLP began as a public accounting firm providing audit services to non-profit organizations. With one true focus of empowering nonprofit leaders with unparalleled financial insights so they can focus on their key mission. Since its inception, the firm has stayed true to a clear vision, driving continuous innovation and excellence to meet the evolving needs of clients, while achieving remarkable milestones that have not only impacted NCheng LLP but also the non-profit sector in NYC.

The New York City-based firm has been a vital partner to numerous nonprofit entities across diverse sectors. In a landscape increasingly dominated by private equity buyouts, the firm remains fiercely independent, cultivating a distinct culture that attracts and retains the industry's top talent.

About NCheng LLP

NCheng LLP, established in 1989, is a New York-based certified public accounting firm specializing in providing comprehensive financial services to nonprofit organizations. With over 35 years of experience, the firm offers a full range of services, including Financial Management, Audit & Assurance, Advisory, and Tax services, all tailored to meet the unique needs of the nonprofit sector. NCheng LLP is dedicated to empowering nonprofits to achieve their missions by ensuring financial stability and compliance.

