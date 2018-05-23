HOUSTON, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE: NCS) announced today that it will release financial results for its fiscal 2018 second quarter ended April 29, 2018, after the market closes on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. In conjunction with the earnings release, supplemental operational and financial information will be posted on NCI's website in the Quarterly Earnings & Transcripts section of the Investor Relations page at www.ncibuildingsystems.com. The Company has also scheduled a conference call to discuss its results on Wednesday, June 6, starting at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT).

By Phone: Dial 1-877-407-0672 or 1-412-902-0003 at least 10 minutes before the call. A telephone replay will be available through June 20, 2018 by dialing 1-877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 using the access code 13680060#.



By Webcast: Visit the Event Calendar, Calls & Webcast section of the Investor Relations page of NCI's website. Please log on at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days.

About NCI Building Systems

NCI Building Systems, Inc. is one of North America's largest integrated manufacturers of metal products for the nonresidential building industry. NCI is comprised of a family of companies operating manufacturing facilities across the United States, Canada, and Mexico with additional sales and distribution offices throughout the United States and Canada. For more information visit www.ncibuildingsystems.com.

Contact:

K. Darcey Matthews

Vice President, Investor Relations

281-897-7785

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nci-building-systems-announces-second-quarter-2018-earnings-release-and-conference-call-schedule-300653440.html

SOURCE NCI Building Systems, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ncibuildingsystems.com

