NCIA Opens Registration for the Annual Cannabis Business Summit & Expo

WASHINGTON, Feb 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA), the nation's largest and most representative trade group for the legal cannabis industry, opened registration today for its annual Cannabis Business Summit & Expo in San Francisco. The conference, which takes place from June 15-17 2020, is the industry's only association-led, business-to-business event that empowers the industry through education and commerce.

This year's summit is projected to attract over 7,000 cannabis industry professionals, 85% of whom will have purchasing power or decision-making authority within the field. The show embodies NCIA's core values – education, advocacy and community – and will provide invaluable insights and best practices to both novice and experienced business owners. Attendees, speakers and exhibitors in the past have spanned across multiple industries, including cultivation, extraction, investment, science laboratories, law, infused product manufacturers and retail.

"As NCIA approaches its 10 year anniversary as the leading trade association advocating for the advancement of cannabis industry, we are proud to continue our legacy of highlighting pioneering voices and ideas through the National Cannabis Business Summit," said Aaron Smith, executive director of the National Cannabis Industry Association. "Our events have the highest concentration of legitimate buyers, sellers, and thought leaders over any other industry trade show and have helped countless entrepreneurs make critical connections that have helped them flourish in the dynamic cannabis space."

The Cannabis Business Summit is one of the largest and most recognized trade conferences in the legal marijuana market. The summit previously received the Trade Show Executive's Fastest 50 Award in 2016, honoring the fastest-growing trade shows held in the U.S., the The Denver Post's Cannabist Golden Pineapple Award in 2016 for Best Business Event, and #1 Fastest Growing Annual Trade Show in the U.S. in 2017.

About The National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA)

The National Cannabis Industry Association was founded on the principle of power in numbers. The thousands of businesses involved in the state-legal cannabis industry represent a tremendous economic force in this country and as the industry's national trade association, NCIA proudly works every day to ensure our growing business sector has a seat at the table on the national stage. Representing nearly 2,000 member-businesses and tens-of-thousands of cannabis professionals, NCIA is leading the charge to protect legal cannabis businesses, defend our state laws, and advance federal policy reforms. NCIA is a 501(C)(6) nonprofit trade association with the mission of advancing the legal and responsible cannabis industry.

Media Contact

Noah Bethke

MATTIO Communications

ncia@mattio.com

SOURCE National Cannabis Industry Association