nCino Appoints David Rudow as Chief Financial Officer

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- nCino, the worldwide leader in cloud banking, today announced the appointment of David Rudow as Chief Financial Officer.

With nearly two decades of financial and operational experience in software and technology, Rudow brings deep expertise to nCino. Rudow has held numerous financial roles across the technology and financial sectors. In his most recent position, Rudow served as the SVP of Finance for CentralSquare Technologies, a leading provider of public sector software for state and local governments. Prior to that, he held Senior Analyst roles for several leading investment banking and asset management firms, including Thrivent Asset Management, Piper Jaffray and J.P. Morgan.





"We are excited to welcome David to the team and view his experience, not only in finance, but in technology and software specifically, as an important asset to nCino," said Pierre Naudé, CEO of nCino. "Adding David to our team will strengthen our ability to grow, while remaining focused on our core mission—to transform the global financial services industry through innovation, reputation and speed."

"As a pioneer in cloud banking, nCino is transforming how financial institutions operate through a commitment to innovation and long-term customer success," said Rudow. "I'm excited to be a part of the next wave of innovation to drive growth and change across the financial industry."

The nCino Bank Operating System empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the financial institution through an end-to-end platform. The company currently has more than 800 full-time employees and in addition to nCino's Wilmington, N.C. headquarters, the company also maintains offices in London; Sydney; Toronto; Tokyo; and Salt Lake City, Utah, following the acquisition of Visible Equity earlier this year.

About nCino

nCino is the worldwide leader in cloud-banking. Its Bank Operating System improves employee efficiency while enhancing the customer experience for onboarding, loans and deposits across all lines of business. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 250 financial institutions globally whose assets range in size from $200 million to $2 trillion. A proven leader, nCino is part of the Forbes Cloud 100 and was named the #1 "Best Fintech to Work For" by American Banker. Follow @nCino or visit www.ncino.com.

SOURCE nCino

Related Links

https://www.ncino.com

