nCino Community Earns Multiple Industry Accolades and Reaches Membership Milestone

WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- nCino, the worldwide leader in cloud banking, today announced that it has reached an nCino Community milestone as more than 12,000 members are now on the Community, representing a 273% increase in year-over-year growth. In addition, nCino Community was recently recognized by two top industry associations for its commitment to customer success and innovation.

nCino Community is a collaborative online ecosystem of resources and tools that support customers' success with the nCino Bank Operating System. In just over two years since its launch, the nCino Community has matured into a thriving network, providing a venue for nCino customers, employees and partners to collaborate, share best practices and solve problems in real time, while also serving as a tool to help shape the future of nCino's product solutions through a system of knowledge sharing and product feedback.



"nCino Community is a great place for users of the nCino Bank Operating System to come together and engage in open conversations and support," said Jessica Brown, nCino administrator at Morris Bank, based in Dublin, Georgia. "The content available within Community, such as Knowledge articles and blogs, are also rich resources for questions I have about any topic relating to nCino such as an upcoming release or how to configure a new feature. I appreciate having the opportunity to ask questions and share best practices with other users, as well as having fast and easy access to someone at nCino, if needed. The Community has been hugely beneficial to me in my role at Morris Bank."

The nCino Community was recently honored with the TSIA 2018 Star Award for Innovation in Knowledge Management, which recognizes companies that have demonstrated commitment to outstanding innovation, leadership and excellence. nCino was recognized for its impressive improvements in operational performance, service levels and overall customer experience, which is attributed to nCino's core tenants of knowledge-sharing and collaboration as a core part of the Company's culture.

In addition, nCino was also awarded TheCR Connect Award for Best Community Dashboard. This award was created by The Community Roundtable as a means of recognizing a Community dashboard that exhibits the most engaging design and shares metrics in a way that contributes to the overall narrative of a business or community program.

"Our vision for nCino Community was to create an innovative and collaborative platform that enables our customers' success as they use the nCino Bank Operating System," said nCino's executive vice president of customer success Sean Desmond. "We are honored that our users have embraced this tool and that our efforts have been recognized by such prestigious industry accolades. We look forward to growing nCino Community and continuing to provide a best-in-class experience for users to come together, collaborate and gain valuable insight."

