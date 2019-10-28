nCino Partners with Japan Cloud to Transform Financial Services in Japan

TOKYO and WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- nCino, a worldwide leader in cloud banking, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Japan Cloud , a prominent Tokyo-based professional services firm that helps leading global businesses succeed in the Japanese market, to establish operations in Tokyo.

The new subsidiary, nCino K.K., was established to meet the growing demands of financial institutions in Japan looking to digitally transform their operations and improve efficiency. nCino K.K. was created on the heels of strong growth and expansion for nCino, which works with over 250 financial institutions globally and has offices in London, Sydney, Toronto and Salt Lake City in addition to its worldwide headquarters in Wilmington, N.C., U.S.A.

"Japan is the third largest economy in the world1 and there is growing appetite from the leading financial institutions here to modernize their legacy systems amid evolving customer expectations and digital trends," Aruna Basnayake, CEO of Japan Cloud, said. "As a market-leading provider of cloud-based digital banking solutions in North America and Europe, we believe there is significant potential for nCino's Bank Operating System in this region. nCino's strong reputation globally and Salesforce expertise makes us confident that nCino K.K. can have an immediate and lasting positive impact on financial services in Japan."

The nCino Bank Operating System is a single, end-to-end SaaS solution for financial services that is built on the Salesforce platform. nCino improves employee efficiency while enhancing the customer experience for onboarding, loans and deposits across all lines of business, and complements natural workflows with advanced analytics and artificial intelligence to deliver data-driven insights for a fast, convenient and personalized banking experience. nCino integrates with a financial institution's transactional systems, while replacing point solutions and manual-based processes, driving significant productivity and efficiency gains.

Hidenori Tamura, Area VP, Finance Industry, Enterprise Sales at Salesforce, said "We view the establishment of nCino K.K. as exciting news for financial institutions in Japan looking for technology that provides the scale and agility necessary to compete in the digital era. nCino K.K. will bring together nCino's proven success record of delivering measurable and meaningful results to financial institutions with Salesforce and Japan Cloud's deep expertise and experience growing SaaS businesses in this region."

"We are pleased to announce the commencement of operations in Japan affirming our commitment to this market," said Pierre Naudé, CEO of nCino. "As appetite for cloud technology has increased due to operational demands as well as growing customer expectations for faster, more convenient and innovative banking services, we are confident that Japan Cloud is the ideal partner to help us navigate this new market, build a successful business in the region and effectively deliver our Bank Operating System. Additionally, we look forward to building upon Salesforce's proven track record of success in this market and are excited to support Japanese financial institutions through innovation, reputation and speed."

Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, Inc.

About nCino

nCino is a worldwide leader in cloud-banking. Its Bank Operating System improves employee efficiency while enhancing the customer experience for onboarding, loans and deposits across all lines of business. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 250 financial institutions globally whose assets range in size from $200 million to $2 trillion. A proven leader, nCino is part of the Forbes Cloud 100 and was named the #1 "Best Fintech to Work For" by American Banker. Follow @nCino or visit www.ncino.com .

About Japan Cloud

Japan Cloud partners with leading U.S. software businesses to succeed in the Japanese market. The founders at Japan Cloud have led successful Japan partnerships with Salesforce.com, Concur, Marketo, Kyriba and Demandware, as well as the launch of Oracle Japan. Most recently, Japan Cloud announced a partnership with New Relic, BlackLine and WalkMe. Learn more at japancloud.co.jp .

