nCino Partners with VASCO to Strengthen End-to-End Digital Solution for Financial Institutions

WILMINGTON, N.C., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- nCino, the worldwide leader in cloud banking, today announced that it is collaborating with VASCO, a global leader in digital solutions including identity, security and business productivity, to integrate the eSignLive™ electronic signature solution into its Bank Operating System.

"By incorporating new levels of automation into our product through key integrations like eSignLive, financial institutions can quickly increase loan volume and remove unnecessary manual work from their processes," said Trisha Price, EVP of product development and engineering at nCino. "The added benefit of allowing customers to securely sign documents anywhere, at any time and on any device, is a huge advantage to the financial institutions that use our platform."

In addition to streamlining and digitizing the entire lending and account opening process, together eSignLive and nCino:

Support the creation of an e-signature transaction seamlessly within the Bank Operating System;

Increase organizational efficiency and customer satisfaction by speeding up transaction processing and completion time; and

Enable compliance with the most stringent global security standards.

"After implementing nCino, we saw an immediate, positive impact on our business," said Benjamin Miller, commercial portfolio analyst at Wright-Patt Credit Union, a $4-billion institution based in Ohio. "The new efficiency gains allowed our commercial lending team to take on additional volume and larger loans. The eSignLive integration further improved our processes because we were able to leverage what was already populated in nCino, but also send documents electronically. Our members are really excited to have this functionality, and anything that improves their experience helps us build stronger relationships."

"Banks and credit unions are under constant pressure to increase revenue while delivering efficiencies and meeting client expectations for a modern service experience," said Scott Clements, CEO at VASCO. "Integrations like that of eSignLive and nCino not only offer a frictionless customer experience but also increase a financial institution's loan capacity, helping drive revenue as a result of increased efficiency and coherence both on the front-and back-end."

About nCino

nCino is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. With its Bank Operating System, built on the Salesforce platform, financial institutions can deliver the speed and digital experience that customers expect, backed by the quality and transparency that bankers need. Follow @nCino or visit www.ncino.com.

About VASCO

VASCO is a global leader in delivering trust and business productivity solutions to the digital market. VASCO develops next generation technologies that enable more than 10,000 customers in 100 countries in financial, enterprise, government, health care and other segments to achieve their digital agenda, deliver an enhanced customer experience and meet regulatory requirements. More than half of the top 100 global banks rely on VASCO® solutions to protect their online, mobile and ATM channels. VASCO's solutions combine to form a powerful trust platform that empowers businesses by incorporating identity, fraud prevention, electronic signatures, mobile application protection and risk analysis. Learn more at VASCO.com and on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

VASCO® and eSignLive™ are registered or unregistered trademarks of VASCO Data Security, Inc. and/or VASCO Data Security International GmbH, or Silanis Technology Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ncino-partners-with-vasco-to-strengthen-end-to-end-digital-solution-for-financial-institutions-300632147.html

SOURCE nCino

Related Links

https://www.ncino.com

