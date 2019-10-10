nCino Wins 2019 IDC FinTech Rankings Real Results Award for Bringing Measurable Results to TD Bank

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- nCino, the worldwide leader in cloud banking, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of a 2019 IDC FinTech Rankings Real Results Award in the "Lending Transformation" category. nCino was chosen for this award based on how its Bank Operating System has helped TD Bank transform its commercial lines of business.

Now in its fifth year, the IDC FinTech Rankings Real Results Awards recognize IT providers that have enabled a genuine, measurable and future-enabling change at a client financial institution in the worldwide financial services industry. The IDC FinTech Rankings Real Results program is part of the broader IDC FinTech Rankings program that categorizes and evaluates the top global providers of financial technology based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software and/or services. Together, these programs have become an important measure of the health and direction of technology in the industry as well as the emergence of innovative solutions from new players.



"We are honored to be winners of this prestigious IDC Real Results Award for our work helping TD Bank optimize their commercial lending operations so they can focus on what matters most – their customers," said Josh Glover, Chief Revenue Officer at nCino. "This award celebrates our successful partnership throughout TD's commercial lending transformation, and also demonstrates how TD is focused on meeting its customers' needs head on, both today and well into the future. The nCino team is extremely proud to be part of that effort."

"nCino is a great example of how TD Bank sought to make a major investment in a foundational platform," said Chris Giamo, Head of Commercial Bank for TD Bank. "It has allowed us to consolidate all of our systems into one for better communication, credit administration and processes, and gave us advanced visibility and data into the lifecycle of our opportunities so we can provide our clients with a seamless experience. While we continue to integrate our teams onto the new system, we are excited about the change nCino is bringing within our organization, but we're even more excited about what the future holds."



"The IDC FinTech Rankings Real Results program awards achievements that show real, quantifiable benefits to financial services institutions globally," said Jerry Silva, vice president at IDC Financial Insights. "This year's winners have shown that they can make a difference beyond the hype and are helping organizations toward real transformation."

About nCino

nCino is the worldwide leader in cloud-banking. Its Bank Operating System improves employee efficiency while enhancing the customer experience for onboarding, loans and deposits across all lines of business. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 250 financial institutions globally whose assets range in size from $200 million to $2 trillion. A proven leader, nCino is part of the Forbes Cloud 100 and was named the #1 "Best Fintech to Work For" by American Banker. Follow @nCino or visit www.ncino.com.

About IDC Financial Insights

IDC Financial Insights assists financial service businesses and IT leaders, as well as the suppliers who serve them, in making more effective technology decisions by providing accurate, timely, and insightful fact-based research and consulting services. Staffed by senior analysts with decades of industry experience, our global research analyzes and advises on business and technology issues facing the banking, insurance, and securities and investments industries. International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology market. IDC is a subsidiary of IDG, the world's leading technology, media, research, and events company. For more information, please visit www.idc.com/financial, email info@idc-fi.com, or call 508-620-5533. Visit the IDC Financial Insights Community at http://idc-community.com/financial.

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing more than 9 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,200 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Bank and its subsidiaries offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®, and vehicle financing and dealer commercial services through TD Auto Finance. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.tdbank.com. Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US.

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com.

SOURCE nCino

