"NCIS: SYDNEY" TO PREMIERE NOV. 13 ON CBS

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CBS will take American viewers down under this fall with the CBS Original Series NCIS: SYDNEY, the first-ever international edition of the top-rated television franchise. Filmed against the spectacular backdrop of one of the world's most breathtaking harbor cities, the eight-episode season of NCIS: SYDNEY will air Mondays, beginning Monday, Nov. 13 (10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) are grafted into a multinational taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet. NCIS: SYDNEY marks the fifth series in the popular global NCIS franchise, which includes NCIS and NCIS: HAWAI'I, both picked up for their 21st and third seasons, respectively, on the Network, as well as NCIS: LOS ANGELES, which just completed its 14-year run, and NCIS: NEW ORLEANS. NCIS: SYDNEY was originally developed for Network 10 and Paramount+ in Australia. The series will premiere on Paramount+ Australia on Friday, Nov. 10, with additional Paramount+ international markets to follow at a later date.

"NCIS is one of the most popular series in the world and we're thrilled to expand this franchise with a uniquely Australian twist," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. "With the addition of NCIS: SYDNEY, our studio and Network footprint continues to grow in this fascinating world that has been a proven winner with viewers on both linear and streaming platforms. Featuring the stunning backdrop of Australia, the new series will incorporate the high-stakes intrigue, humor and camaraderie that have kept fans captivated by the NCIS teams for over two decades."

The series stars Olivia Swann ("DC's Legends of Tomorrow," "The River Wild") as NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey and Todd Lasance ("Without Remorse," "Spartacus: War of the Damned") as her 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey. They are joined by Sean Sagar ("The Covenant," "Mea Culpa") as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson; Tuuli Narkle ("Mystery Road: Origin," "Bad Behaviour") as AFP liaison officer Constable Evie Cooper; Mavournee Hazel ("Shantaram," "Halifax: Retribution") as AFP forensic scientist Bluebird "Blue" Gleeson and William McInnes ("The Newsreader," "Total Control") as AFP forensic pathologist Dr Roy Penrose.

NCIS: SYDNEY is produced for CBS Studios and Paramount Australia by Endemol Shine Australia and distributed outside Australia by Paramount Global Content Distribution. The series is created by Morgan O'Neill ("Les Norton"), who also serves as executive producer alongside Endemol Shine Australia's Sara Richardson ("RFDS") and Sue Seeary ("Ten Pound Poms").

*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.

