N!CK's Ice Cream Expands with New CEO and Dairy Veteran, Carlos Altschul

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan.21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- N!CK's , the Swedish-style light ice cream, is happy to announce the addition of Carlos Altschul as new CEO, guiding the company's record growth in the U.S. as they expand their retail and e-commerce, direct to consumer presence in 2021 with a focus on innovation, retail distribution and operational excellence. A brand that has already taken the U.S. by storm as the fastest-growing, better-for-you ice cream, Altschul joins the N!CK's team with even bigger plans for the future. Tony Davis, the founding CEO of N!CK's USA, will become N!CK's President and COO, and continue to play an active and vital role in the company's daily operations and growth.

Altschul comes with over 15 years of consumer packaged goods experience, holding multiple strategic roles at Danone, Stonyfield Farm, and Procter and Gamble. Previously CEO of Siggi's (Icelandic Milk and Skyr), Altschul brings a depth of knowledge in sales, marketing, operations, and notably, new product and innovation development. Altschul successfully led Siggi's launch of a new coconut-based non-dairy line, as well as the expansion of its dairy portfolio into new formats, segments, and channels.

"People feel a passion and love for ice cream that is unrivaled by any other product in the dairy category," said Altschul. "Most better-for-you brands are focusing on a number: net carb, calorie, sugar; but growth is going to come when brands focus on taste first. Ice cream lovers shouldn't have to retrain their palates in order to eat healthier. N!CK's is removing the compromise on taste and texture that consumers think they need to make with better-for-you products."

N!CK's is poised to further disrupt the ice cream category with Altschul at the helm setting the brand's compass towards creating the best experience imaginable. Altschul is joining as N!CK'S launches their vegan line in tandem with animal-free dairy innovator Perfect Day, creator of the world's first animal-free whey protein that's identical to protein in cow's milk, but without any cows.

Altschul continues, "N!CK's isn't just about selling more ice cream, we want to change people's eating habits and the impact these habits have on the planet. Our recent vegan launch shows we can deliver a great tasting, rich and creamy ice cream that is better for you and better for the planet."

"We couldn't be more excited to announce that Carlos Altschul has joined N!CK'S USA as CEO," said Niclas Luthman, N!CK's founder. "Not only does his track record of growing brands in the natural channel speak for itself, but his joining the N!CK's team serves as an endorsement of the possibilities and advances food technology can make in the space. We look forward to Carlos' leadership and contributions as we scale the N!CK'S US business."

ABOUT N!CK's

Founded in Sweden by Niclas Luthman and Carl Backlund in 2016, N!CK'S Swedish Style Ice Cream launched in the US in the fall of 2019. N!CK'S sixteen light ice cream flavors have 70% less calories than traditional full-fat ice cream, are keto friendly, have no added sugar and available at over 4,000 grocery stores in the US and online at nicks.com.

N!CK's utilizes a ground-breaking plant-based fat with 14 patents to create their ice cream, and with no added sugar and low net carbs, the Swedish-style achieves a 92% calorie reduction while retaining that unbelievable creaminess no other light ice cream can match.

Follow us at @nicksicecreams on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

SOURCE N!CK's

Related Links

https://nicks.com

