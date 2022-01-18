N!CK's is Helping Americans Achieve Positive Resolutions with Six New Flavors

For consumers hoping to live by their own rules when it comes to their resolutions, N!CK's is excited to provide a decadent selection of better-for-you products that make for great snacks with equally great nutritionals. Building on fan-favorites that have held the brand's spot as the #1 U.S. direct-to-consumer pint ice cream delivery brand since July 2021, N!CK's newest indulgent flavors will feature even more tasty inclusions with less net carbs, no added sugar, and 260-420 calories per pint. Selections include:

Rocky Fjord (9g net carbs; 370 calories per pint): Mountains of creamy choklad ice cream, huge chunks of nuts, and rivers of marshmallows

Mountains of creamy choklad ice cream, huge chunks of nuts, and rivers of marshmallows Campfire S'mörgs (8g net carbs; 270 calories per pint): Marshmallow ice cream dotted with chocolate chunks and swirled with graham crackers

Marshmallow ice cream dotted with chocolate chunks and swirled with graham crackers Swedish Munchies (8g net carbs; 330 calories per pint): Vanilla and chocolate ice cream swirled with giant chunks of cookie dough and huge hunks of brownie

Vanilla and chocolate ice cream swirled with giant chunks of cookie dough and huge hunks of brownie Raspbär Swirl (8g net carbs; 260 calories per pint): Creamy vanilla ice cream swirled with tart raspberries and a river of chocolate

Creamy vanilla ice cream swirled with tart raspberries and a river of chocolate Hazelnöt Kram (5g net carbs; 420 calories per pint): Hazelnut ice cream mixed with chocolate chunks and a chocolatey swirl

Hazelnut ice cream mixed with chocolate chunks and a chocolatey swirl Strawbär Cheesecake (8g net carbs; 270 calories per pint): Cheesecake ice cream with sweet strawberries and graham cracker swirl

So what makes it difficult for many Americans to stick to a resolution? According to a December 2021 survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of N!CK'S, research found many will hit a "resolution cliff" — the date at which they begin slacking on their New Year's resolutions. While 35% of respondents believe they'll achieve some of their goals this year, the average resolution-setting respondent anticipates falling behind before the end of the month, specifically by January 29.

"January 1st comes around and people start passing on snacks, holding off on sweets, and limiting themselves all in the name of self-improvement," said Carlos Altschul, N!CK's CEO. "But setting resolutions that restrict you from the things you love proves hard to follow. This is made clear by the nearly half of respondents who shared their top obstacle in completing resolutions was that they tried to give up something they enjoy."

Thanks to some sweet science from Sweden, consumers never have to compromise with N!CK's when it comes to the taste and texture of ice cream, and especially their lifestyle choices. The six newest flavors are a representation of N!CK's snacking innovations making the world a healthier place, supported by the brand's latest raise of $100 million in Series C funding.

"Instead of giving up what you love this year, N!CK'S suggests making positive changes that don't come with a sacrifice, especially when it comes to eating healthy," continued Altschul. "There are many options now for enjoying indulgent treats, without the sugar and calories. The New Year should be a time of optimism, hope and happiness — and that includes saying yes to the snacks and treats you love. Yes to seconds and thirds. And yes to a healthy lifestyle."

N!CK's newest light ice cream pints will be available this January for purchase on N!CK's website, and in various retailers across the US. For more information, please visit nicks.com .

About N!CK'S:

Founded in Sweden by Carl Backlund and Niclas Luthman in 2017, N!CK'S has expanded to 16 markets including the US and UK with their "Better For You" snacking treats. With a proprietary blend of sweeteners and exclusive patent protected ingredients, N!CK'S delivers the experience of full fat, full sugar snacks with a fraction of the calories and no added sugar. Additional milestones for the global food-tech innovator of healthy and indulgent snacks and ice cream include becoming the #1 new snack bar release on Amazon, the #1 U.S. direct-to-consumer pint ice cream delivery brand since July 2021, and raising $100 million in Series C funding in October 2021.

