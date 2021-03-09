nClouds Achieves SOC 2 Certification For Its Consulting Services

The certification provides assurances that nClouds applies rigorous internal security policies and procedures. Tweet this

"With security a top concern for online and cloud operations, customers require evidence that the necessary controls are in place and operating effectively," said Marius Ducea, VP DevOps Practice at nClouds. "SOC compliance confirms the robustness and reliability of nClouds' information systems, giving its customers and prospects peace of mind that the company is taking all of the steps necessary to keep its data safe."

A SOC 2 report evaluates companies' systems and processes using the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Services Categories (TSCs). The TSCs are industry-recognized standards for cloud service providers, software providers and developers, web marketing companies, and financial services organizations.

The report provides assurance concerning the security of the information systems used by SOC 2-certified organizations. Achieving SOC 2 compliance confirms the company is aligned with evolving personal data security and privacy laws, as well as the increased focus on security in emerging cyber security regulation.

SOC 2 certification represents a substantial financial and time investment for any organization. Investing in a SOC 2 certification reflects nClouds' long-term commitment to customer data security and ensuring essential protocols are in place.

About nClouds

nClouds is an award-winning provider of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and DevOps consulting and implementation services. The company partners with customers to build and manage modern infrastructure solutions that deliver innovation faster. nClouds is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP), AWS Authorized Reseller, and AWS Well-Architected Partner and has achieved AWS Data & Analytics Competency, AWS DevOps Competency, AWS Migration Competency, and AWS SaaS Competency designations. nClouds is a CRN MSP 500 2021. nClouds is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.nclouds.com and follow at twitter.com/n_Clouds .

