nClouds Helps to Support AWS Outposts

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- nClouds ( www.nclouds.com ), a provider of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and DevOps consulting and implementation services, announced today that it has capabilities to support AWS Outposts, fully managed and configurable compute and storage racks built with AWS-designed hardware that allow customers to run compute and storage on-premises, while seamlessly connecting to AWS's broad array of services in the cloud. As an AWS Outposts Partner, nClouds has been trained and vetted in delivering positive customer outcomes at scale through re-architecting complex workloads to run on AWS operations.

There are AWS customers today that have certain workloads that will likely need to remain on-premises for several years, such as applications that are latency-sensitive and need to be in close proximity to on-premises assets. These customers want to be able to run AWS compute and storage on-premises, and also easily and seamlessly integrate these on-premises workloads with the rest of their applications in the cloud. Until now, customers lacked the same APIs, the same tools, the same hardware, and the same functionality across on-premises and the cloud to deliver a truly consistent hybrid experience. AWS Outposts solves these challenges by delivering racks of AWS compute and storage—the same hardware used in AWS public region datacenters—to bring AWS services, infrastructure, and operating models on-premises. As an AWS Outposts Partner, nClouds is able to help AWS customers overcome challenges that exist due to managing and supporting infrastructures both on-premises and cloud environments and deliver positive outcomes at scale.

"We're excited about the hybrid experience that we can create for our customers with AWS Outposts," said JT Giri, CEO & Co-founder, nClouds, "seamlessly integrating on-premises assets with their apps in the cloud. AWS Outposts gives us a powerful solution for our customers that have low latency or local data processing requirements."

nClouds builds and manages infrastructure modernization projects that include infrastructure as code, DevOps, containerization, migration, and data and analytics. Its clients include companies in financial services, gaming, healthcare, life sciences, and media, among others, where AWS Outposts' capabilities can provide real value.

About nClouds

nClouds is an award-winning provider of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and DevOps consulting and implementation services. The company partners with customers to build and manage modern infrastructure solutions that deliver innovation faster. nClouds is a Premier Consulting Partner, Managed Service Provider (MSP), and Authorized Reseller in the AWS Partner Network (APN), that also achieved AWS DevOps Competency and AWS Migration Competency status, and is an AWS Well-Architected Partner. nClouds is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more info, visit: www.nclouds.com and follow at twitter.com/n_Clouds .

