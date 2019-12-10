nClouds Named a Top 200 Public Cloud MSP by ChannelE2E

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- nClouds ( www.nclouds.com ), a provider of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and DevOps consulting and implementation services, has been named to After Nines Inc.'s ChannelE2E Top 200 Public Cloud MSPs list and research for 2019.

The annual list and research identify and honor the top 200 managed services providers (MSPs) that support public clouds, including Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Top 200 Public Cloud MSPs rankings are based on ChannelE2E's Q3 and Q4 2019 readership survey, and ChannelE2E's industry coverage of MSPs that manage public cloud workloads.

"We're honored to be included among the leading MSPs for public cloud, based on ChannelE2E's 2019 research," said JT Giri, CEO & Co-founder, nClouds. "We have truly awesome, innovative customers who are tapping our expertise and modern infrastructure on AWS that is a core enabler of growth and rapid innovation. It's exciting to earn this recognition."

"After Nines Inc. congratulates nClouds on this year's honor," said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. "As customers seek to migrate workloads to public cloud platforms, they need experienced partners to manage, monitor, safeguard, and optimize those workloads. The world's Top 200 public cloud MSPs have answered that call to action."

About nClouds

nClouds is an award-winning provider of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and DevOps consulting and implementation services. The company partners with customers to build and manage modern infrastructure solutions that deliver innovation faster. nClouds is a Premier Consulting Partner, Managed Service Provider (MSP), and Authorized Reseller in the AWS Partner Network (APN), that also achieved AWS DevOps Competency and AWS Migration Competency status, and is an AWS Well-Architected Partner. nClouds is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more info, visit: www.nclouds.com and follow at twitter.com/n_Clouds .

About After Nines Inc.

After Nines Inc. provides timeless IT guidance for strategic partners and IT security professionals across ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert . ChannelE2E tracks every stage of the IT service provider journey — from entrepreneur to exit. MSSP Alert is the global voice for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs).

