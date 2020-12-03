nClouds Recertified as AWS Managed Service Provider Partner

We're all-in when it comes to building and managing AWS infrastructure as a business enabler for our innovative clients. Tweet this

nClouds also announced that they've been named to ChannelE2E's Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs List for 2020 . This is the second consecutive year that nClouds has achieved ChannelE2E recognition. nClouds appears as No. 34 on the 2020 list, advancing from No. 152 in the 2019 edition. Inclusion in this respected list is limited to the top 250 MSPs that support AWS and other cloud services.

"After Nines Inc. and ChannelE2E congratulate nClouds on this year's honor," said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. "Businesses worldwide require MSPs like nClouds to ensure safe, successful, and secure cloud migrations backed by ongoing support."

"This recognition is exciting and illustrates the leadership position nClouds has achieved in our space. We are honored to be recertified by AWS as an AWS MSP Partner, and to be included again among the leading MSPs for public cloud, based on ChannelE2E's 2020 research," said JT Giri, CEO & Founder, nClouds. "We're all-in when it comes to building and managing AWS infrastructure as a business enabler for our innovative clients, so it's rewarding for the team, partners, and our customers to earn this recognition."

"nClouds applies its deep DevOps knowledge and experience to providing Yewno with ongoing support of our infrastructure on AWS," said Brendan Volheim, CTO at Yewno, which provides an inference engine used to correlate concepts across vast data sources. "Also, nClouds has implemented fully automated CI/CD pipelines so that our data scientists can innovate our AI platform faster."

nClouds helps its MSP customers achieve better business results with fewer issues and surprises. Applying battle-tested best practices in infrastructure development on AWS, nClouds helps accelerate product time-to-market, detects and mitigates performance bottlenecks and security risks, and improves operational efficiency so that its customers can focus on growing their business.

About nClouds

nClouds is an award-winning provider of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and DevOps consulting and implementation services. The company partners with customers to build and manage modern infrastructure solutions that deliver innovation faster. nClouds is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP), AWS Authorized Reseller, and AWS Well-Architected Partner, and has achieved AWS Data & Analytics Competency, AWS DevOps Competency, and AWS Migration Competency designations. nClouds is a reseller of the nOps cloud management platform. nClouds is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more info, visit: www.nclouds.com and follow at twitter.com/n_Clouds .

About After Nines Inc.

After Nines Inc. provides timeless IT guidance for strategic partners and IT security professionals across ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert. ChannelE2E tracks every stage of the IT service provider journey — from entrepreneur to exit. MSSP Alert is the global voice for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs).

SOURCE nClouds

