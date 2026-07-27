NCMA Announces Booz Allen Hamilton's Adoption of the Commerce & Contract Management Institute Contract Management Standard®

RESTON, Va., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Contract Management Association (NCMA) today announced that Booz Allen Hamilton is among 40 companies to officially adopt the Contract Management Standard® (CMS™) and Contract Management Body of Knowledge (CMBOK™). As one of the first major technology providers to integrate NCMA's industry-leading framework, Booz Allen is reinforcing its commitment to excellence in contract management across civil, defense, and national security priorities.

Booz Allen

NCMA serves a global community of professionals across government and industry, setting the benchmark for excellence in contract management through education, certification, and standards. At the core of this work is the CMS, the world's first and only contract management standard approved by the American National Standards Institute. The CMS establishes a common framework and language for the entire contract lifecycle, from pre-award planning through post-award execution, while the CMBOK provides the detailed practices, competencies, and guidance professionals need to apply the standard effectively.

With over 110 years of mission expertise, Booz Allen combines deep expertise in AI and cybersecurity with leading-edge technology and engineering practices to advance the nation's most critical priorities. The adoption of the CMS and CMBOK further reinforces Booz Allen's leadership in government contracting and acquisition, strengthening its contract management capabilities and advancing industry best practices. By aligning to these standards, Booz Allen speaks a common language between government and industry, enabling streamlined processes and enhanced risk management, empowering its customers to navigate complex challenges with greater efficiency, confidence, and mission impact.

Executive Director Tim Cummins of the Commerce & Contract Management Institute expressed enthusiasm with the firm's decision, stating, "Booz Allen's adoption of the Contract Management Standard demonstrates a strong commitment to advancing the profession. By aligning to a common framework, they are not only strengthening their internal capabilities but also contributing to greater consistency and excellence across the broader contract management community."

"Booz Allen develops technology at full speed, and we firmly support innovative standards like the Commerce & Contract Management Institute's CMS and CMBOK," said Linda Asher, Senior Vice President and Booz Allen's Head of Contracts, Procurement and Pricing. "Adopting these standards further galvanizes Booz Allen's leadership in acquisition reform driving efficiencies that help us accelerate delivery of advanced technology products, such as our Vellox Agentic Cyber Suite, to meet emerging mission requirements."

When organizations operate from a shared standard, contract management becomes more transparent, efficient, and scalable. Booz Allen's decision to adopt the Commerce & Contract Management Institute's Contract Management Standard reinforces its role as a forward-thinking advanced technology company, ensuring it remains at the forefront of best practices in an evolving global landscape.

For more information on becoming a Contract Management Standard and Contract Management Body of Knowledge adopter, please visit: https://ccm.institute/cms/adopting.

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SOURCE National Contract Management Association