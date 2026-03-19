National Contract Management Association Announces PY2027 Board of Directors

RESTON, Va., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Contract Management Association (NCMA) is pleased to announce its Board of Directors for the 2027 program year. The Board brings together experienced leaders from across government and industry to help guide the association's mission and support the continued advancement of the contract management profession.

Newly appointed Board members include Clara Anderson, Fellow, CPCM, CFCM, CCCM; Phillip Christy, CFCM; William Innes; Jessica Johnson, CPCM, CFCM, Fellow; MaryKathryn Robinson, CPCM, CFCM; Michelle Miller; and Natalie Riedel. Both Anderson and Johnson previously served as NCMA National Committee members, bringing valuable leadership experience to their new Board roles. Returning Board members D. Wes Bennett, Jr and Karla Smith Jackson will continue their service, with Bennett also stepping into the role of Chair-Elect for Program Year 2028, and Jackson continuing her longstanding leadership and influence within the contract management community.

"As the acquisition environment continues to evolve, NCMA's leadership plays a critical role in ensuring our profession remains prepared for the challenges ahead," said Board Chair Elect, Megan Dake. "Our new and returning Board members bring tremendous experience from across government, industry, and emerging sectors. Their perspectives will help guide NCMA as we continue supporting professionals across the acquisition lifecycle."

NCMA also extends its sincere appreciation to outgoing Board members: Heather Gerczak, Past Chair; Iris Cooper: Steve Woo: Shanna Webbers, and Cameron Holt, whose leadership and dedication helped shape the association's progress. Their contributions have strengthened the organization and positioned it for continued growth.

New Board Members

Clara Anderson, Director of Contracts at Amentum, is a strategic contracts leader with more than 20 years of experience across defense, federal civilian, commercial, and international programs. She oversees multiple business areas within the company and leads initiatives in contract strategy, compliance, and professional development. An NCMA Fellow, Anderson has served the association in numerous leadership roles, including chapter president and national committee leadership.

Phillip W. Christy serves as Chief Acquisition Officer for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, where he advises the Secretary on acquisition strategy and leads a workforce of more than 17,000 acquisition professionals managing an annual procurement budget of approximately $75 billion. A retired Army officer and decorated combat veteran, Christy is also a recipient of the Presidential Rank Award of Distinguished Executive.

William J. Innes, a member of the Senior Executive Service, is the Director of Acquisition at U.S. Transportation Command, Scott Air Force Base, IL. As the Component Acquisition Executive, he is the senior official responsible to the Commander, United States Transportation Command, for all acquisition functions, policies, and programs in support of common-user transportation, transportation related services, and information technology. He aligns Command acquisitions with the global transportation and distribution mission, oversees the acquisition workforce, and controls budget, risk, and program success for a $53 billion portfolio.

Jessica Grant Johnson, Director of Contracts and Proposals at Umbra Lab, brings more than 15 years of experience across defense, intelligence, technology, and commercial sectors. An NCMA Fellow and recipient of the NCMA Advancing Professionals Award, Johnson is a graduate of the Contract Management Leadership Development Program and former president of the NCMA Dulles Corridor Chapter.

Michelle Miller serves as Director for Contract Policy within the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment. She oversees the development and implementation of procurement policy and guidance supporting the Department of Defense acquisition system. Miller has held multiple acquisition roles across the Department of Defense and holds degrees in law, government procurement, and education.

Natalie R. Riedel, a member of the Senior Executive Service, is the Executive Director of Space Systems Command. She is the senior civilian for a workforce of over 15,000 personnel across 29 operating locations, delivering an annual portfolio of over $19 billion in agile, integrated, and resilient space capabilities that address critical national imperatives and joint warfighter requirements. Ms. Riedel serves as the primary advisor to the Commander for civilian and acquisition matters.

MaryKathryn S. Robinson, a Senior Executive Service leader, serves as Associate Deputy Assistant Secretary for Contracting for Headquarters U.S. Air Force, overseeing policy, workforce development, and acquisition support for global missions. She previously led contract policy for the Department of Defense and managed major services portfolios. Her career spans multiple federal agencies, supporting defense, civilian, and contingency contracting operations throughout her distinguished career.

Leadership Perspective

"NCMA remains the profession's hub, connecting leaders across government and industry," said Kraig Conrad, Chief Executive Officer of NCMA. "Our dedicated Board brings exceptional expertise, and I look forward to working with them as we continue advancing and collaborating to create opportunities for acquisition professionals worldwide."

NCMA's Board of Directors provides strategic oversight for the association, ensuring strong governance, financial stewardship, and continued delivery of education, certification, and community programs for contract management professionals.

The newly appointed Board members will officially assume their roles in July 2026 and will convene during NCMA World Congress in Orlando, where they will begin shaping the association's next chapter.

For more information about NCMA leadership and strategic initiatives, visit

https://ncmahq.org/about.

About NCMA:

National Contract Management Association (NCMA) – www.ncmahq.org – is a thriving community of over 100,000 contract management professionals globally. Dedicated to fostering a globally recognized contract management profession and strengthening its connections with related acquisition communities, NCMA serves a diverse membership spanning both the public and private sectors. Through its steadfast commitment to facilitating the growth, advancement, and impact of practitioners, NCMA provides a platform for the open exchange of ideas in neutral forums, driving innovation and excellence in contract management.

Media Contact:

Holly DeHesa

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SOURCE National Contract Management Association