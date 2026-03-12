Distinguished Acquisition Leader to Serve as National Contract Management Association Board Chair for Program Year 2028

RESTON, Va., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Contract Management Association (NCMA) is proud to announce the election of Wes Bennett as Board Chair-Elect. He will assume the role of Board Chair for Program Year 2028, continuing NCMA's tradition of strong, strategic leadership in advancing the contract management profession.

Mr. Bennett is currently Vice President of Contracts at advanced technology company Booz Allen Hamilton and a former member of the Senior Executive Service. With more than 20 years of experience in acquisition and contract management across government and industry, he is widely recognized for his expertise, integrity, and commitment to mission outcomes.

During his distinguished federal career, Mr. Bennett served in multiple senior leadership roles within the Department of War, including Senior Procurement Executive at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). His exceptional service earned him the Distinguished Civilian Award, the Presidential Rank Meritorious Executive Award, and several military medals recognizing his contributions to national defense and the global war on terror.

A long-standing and active member of NCMA, Mr. Bennett previously served on the Board of Advisors and currently serves on the Board of Directors. He also chairs NCMA's Acquisition Efficiency Working Group (AEWG), leading efforts to advance best practices, professional standards, and innovation across the acquisition and contract management community.

"It is an honor to serve as Board Chair-Elect and to support an organization that plays such a critical role in strengthening the contract management profession," said Mr. Bennett. "NCMA's commitment to advancing standards, professional development, and collaboration across government and industry has never been more important. I look forward to working with our Board, members, and partners to continue elevating the impact of our community."

Kraig Conrad, CEO of NCMA, shared his enthusiasm for Mr. Bennett's election: "Wes brings a rare combination of executive-level government experience, private-sector leadership, and a deep understanding of acquisition strategy. His steady leadership and passion for developing professionals will be invaluable as we continue to advance our mission and expand the global reach of the profession. We are excited for the vision and continuity he will bring as Board Chair for Program Year 2028."

As NCMA continues to drive innovation, professional standards, and global alignment in contract management, Mr. Bennett's leadership will help shape the Association's strategic direction and ensure continued value for its members and stakeholders.

