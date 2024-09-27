NCMEC Celebrates 40th Anniversary, Honors Co-founders John and Revé Walsh

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children honored co-founders, John and Revé Walsh last night, at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC. They were recognized for their continued work in child protection and four decades of dedication to victims and their families.

Many people know John as the relentless crimefighter, the host of America's Most Wanted and In Pursuit with John Walsh, along with his son, Callahan. John's outrage was ignited when his son, Adam, was abducted on July 27, 1981, from a Florida shopping mall. John and Revé vowed that no other family should have to suffer a similar ordeal and helped galvanize a missing children's movement in this country. Three years later, in 1984, with the help of many, NCMEC opened its doors.

Last night's event brought together many of those who helped make NCMEC possible. John and Revé spoke during the ceremony reflecting on the struggles and triumphs over the years. With tears in his eyes, John remarked on the kids who have been saved because of NCMEC's work, giving a nod to everyone who has worked together on this shared mission of child protection.

In the last 40 years the center has helped law enforcement with the recovery of more than 426,000 missing children and has received more than 195 million reports of suspected child sexual exploitation.

To learn more about the milestones in child protection go to:

https://www.missingkids.org/blog/2024/40-years-of-hope

SOURCE The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children