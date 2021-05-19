NCOA and Lyft Help Older Adults Get a Ride to COVID Vaccine

"We know that lack of transportation can make it difficult for many older adults to travel to and from medical appointments, including the COVID-19 vaccine," said Ramsey Alwin, NCOA President and CEO. "NCOA is grateful to Lyft for recognizing that this need is even greater among low-income communities of color—and for providing rides for this population."

"Millions of people lack access to basic needs every day because they can't get a ride," said Lisa Boyd, Director of Social Impact, Lyft. "Through our Universal Vaccine Access campaign, we're working to address transportation barriers and support equitable vaccine access for those who need it most."

All older adults who use the Lyft codes will be required to follow Lyft's Health Safety policies, which include staying home if they are sick, wearing a mask, keeping the car and their hands clean, sitting in the back seat, and keeping the car windows open when possible.

For more information, please visit https://www.ncoa.org/article/ncoa-and-lyft-help-older-adults-get-rides-to-their-covid-19-vaccine.

