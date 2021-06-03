NCOA Leads Four-Day National Conversation on Equitable Aging

NCOA's third annual—and second virtual— Age+Action Conference, June 7-10 , will feature thought leaders and experts from all levels of government, the nonprofit sector, and industry who are united by a desire to make aging well possible for every person, regardless of their background.

Guided by our Equity Promise, NCOA is committed to leading the charge to make aging well possible for all.

"The pandemic has shown us—quite clearly—that much more is needed to break down barriers that keep all Americans from having access to healthy food, quality health care, dependable jobs, and economic supports across their lifespans," said Ramsey Alwin, NCOA President and CEO. "Guided by our Equity Promise, NCOA is committed to leading the charge to make aging well possible for all."

Sessions at NCOA's Age+Action Conference will focus on diverse populations, the experiences of the pandemic among aging services providers, and policy proposals on the horizon. The event will feature over 150 sessions and 100 speakers, and it will enable professionals to connect, learn, and share best practices to better serve older Americans in their communities. Highlights include:

Equity Across the Lifespan: Aging Well for All Through the Pandemic, featuring Maya Rockeymoore Cummings , President & CEO, Global Policy Solutions

, President & CEO, Global Policy Solutions Outreach, Impact, and the Vaccine Response in the Age of COVID-19, featuring Alison Barkoff , Acting Administrator and U.S. Assistant Secretary for Aging

, Acting Administrator and U.S. Assistant Secretary for Aging Working 9-5 while Over 65: The Impact on Older Adults, Caregiving, and Financial Security, featuring Jane Oates , President of Working Nation and former Assistant Secretary for the Department of Labor Employment and Training Administration

, President of Working Nation and former Assistant Secretary for the Department of Labor Employment and Training Administration Caregiving in the Age of COVID-19, featuring Ai-jen Poo, Director of Caring Across Generations

Exclusive Q&A with Sian-Pierre Regis and Rebecca Danigelis , director and stars of the new film Duty Free

The full schedule of sessions and topics is located here.

