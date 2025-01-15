NCODA Announces Lucio N. Gordan, MD, to Join Board of Directors, Enhancing Leadership in Oncology Patient-Centered Care

CAZENOVIA, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NCODA is pleased to announce the appointment of Lucio N. Gordan, MD, to its Board of Directors. Dr. Gordan, who serves as president and managing physician at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS), is expanding his support of NCODA in stepping into a director role and brings a wealth of expertise and a strong commitment to advancing oncology patient care and access.

Dr. Gordan has been a prominent figure in oncology, guiding FCS to become one of the nation's leading cancer treatment and research providers. His dedication to innovation, research, and patient-centered approaches aligns seamlessly with NCODA's Mission to empower medically integrated oncology practices and improve patient outcomes.

This new board appointment builds upon Dr. Gordan's impactful five-years of service on NCODA's Executive Council, where he provides valuable insights and guidance to further NCODA's goals. With the addition to the Board of Directors, Dr. Gordan will now expand his role and contribute to the organization's strategic leadership.

"We are excited for Dr. Lucio Gordan to join our Board of Directors in this expanded capacity," said Michael Reff, RPh, MBA, Founder and Executive Director of NCODA. "Dr. Gordan is a luminary in community oncology. Under his leadership, FCS has accelerated its impact on patients and the overall oncology community. His extensive clinical expertise and unwavering commitment to high-quality, patient-focused care will be instrumental as NCODA continues to support oncology practices and optimize outcomes for cancer patients globally."

At FCS, Dr. Gordan has championed initiatives to enhance patient access to comprehensive cancer care, including expanded clinical trials and groundbreaking research programs. His contributions have helped transform how oncology practices integrate pharmacy services and enhance the quality of patient care—a vision shared by NCODA. As a board member, Dr. Gordan will work closely with NCODA's leadership to further expand resources, education, and support for oncology practices navigating complex treatment landscapes.

"I am honored to join the NCODA Board of Directors and contribute to an organization that is deeply dedicated to the betterment of oncology patient care," said Dr. Gordan. "NCODA's work in empowering medically integrated practices ensures patients receive exceptional care, and I've seen firsthand its transformative impact. I look forward to advancing its mission alongside the board."

Dr. Gordan's appointment marks a continued commitment by NCODA to partner with influential leaders in oncology, fostering innovation and patient advocacy. NCODA remains focused on expanding access to high-quality, affordable cancer care and supporting oncology practices across the country with critical resources and guidance.

NCODA is the leading medically integrated oncology non-profit organization dedicated to empowering cancer care professionals to deliver positive, patient-centered outcomes through leadership, expertise, quality standards, and best practices. NCODA believes that the coordination of care facilitated through a medically integrated approach enhances quality by engaging all stakeholders on the care team, reduces the opportunity for waste and errors, and avoids needless costs to patients. NCODA offers education and resources to oncology professionals and industry partners through the development of quality standards, best practices, and advocacy. Founded in 2015, NCODA has helped over 3,000 medically integrated sites of care and over 12,000 professionals across the world, in delivering better, personalized oncology care. Our team is a group of committed, patient-centered community builders who connect medical providers with the vital information and resources they need to transform the outcomes of those fighting cancer. For more information, visit www.ncoda.org or follow us on LinkedIn

