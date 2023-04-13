nCompass Systems Celebrates 10 Years of Partnership Between Legrand and Superior Essex

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- nCompass Systems , a joint venture between Legrand and Superior Essex, is proud to celebrate its 10-year anniversary of providing advanced, all-encompassing connectivity and cabling solutions for commercial buildings and data centers. Since its inception in 2013, the company has focused on creating and delivering a streamlined suite of innovative, sustainable Layer 1 products that can meet all of its customers' network infrastructure needs. By combining connectivity from Legrand , the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, and cabling from Superior Essex , a leading manufacturer of communications cables in North America, nCompass Systems has developed a strong reputation for innovation and exceptional customer service.

"The partnership with Legrand and Superior Essex means that over a century of combined expertise has gone into the creation of the comprehensive solutions that nCompass offers," says Kristen Poulos, vice president and general manager at Legrand Data Infrastructure. "Through its use of state-of-the-art research facilities and an in-house ETL testing lab, all products meet and, in some cases, exceed numerous industry performance standards. It's how nCompass offers complete support, complete reliability, complete efficiency and complete flexibility to its customers."

nCompass Systems offers a range of products, including premium cabling systems, jacks and connectors, patch cords and other related infrastructure products. These products are designed to help organizations build reliable and efficient network infrastructure that supports their operations and minimizes downtime while fitting within tight operating budgets. Most recently, the company launched its new Extended Distance Cabling System at BICSI Winter Conference and Exhibition. This dynamic, versatile product exceeds industry benchmarks for deploying high-power power over ethernet (Hi-PoE) on an IP network. For more information on the company's products, visit its product page here .

"Over these 10 years of nCompass, we have enjoyed partnering with Legrand to provide the advanced infrastructure solutions that meet the needs of our customers today and tomorrow," adds Brian Ensign, vice president of marketing for Superior Essex Communications. "For example, the nCompass power-over-ethernet cabling solution has helped a large real estate developer renovate a 1930s-era landmark in Texas into a modern Marriott Autograph hotel, complete with smart building technology that has generated significant savings on energy costs. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Legrand and serving commercial customers of all sizes with the highest levels of quality and service they have come to expect from nCompass."

To learn more about nCompass Systems, visit ncompass-systems.com . For more information about Legrand and Superior Essex, visit legrand.us and superioressexcommunications.com .

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: data centers, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €8.0 billion in 2022. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819). https://www.legrand.us/

Superior Essex Communications is a leading manufacturer and supplier of communications cable in North America. It is on the forefront of innovation through Power over Ethernet, Intelligent Buildings and Cities, 5G Fiber infrastructure including Hybrid and Composite solutions, as well as technological advancements being made at its Product Development Center. Superior Essex Communications is also setting the pace on sustainability by being the first company with a Zero Waste to Landfill Certification at its Hoisington, Kansas, plant; the first wire and cable producer to contribute points to LEED certification, and the first to offer verified sustainable cables in over 50 products. Superior Essex Communications is Everywhere You Live and Work®. Additional information is available at www.superioressexcommunications.com .

