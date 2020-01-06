NComputing and Stratodesk Team Up to Bring Raspberry Pi 4 - Based Citrix Ready Workspace Hub to Enterprises Worldwide

The Citrix Ready workspace hub by NComputing is a disruptive endpoint solution that slashes VDI client hardware prices and support costs by up to 80%. More than just an endpoint, the workspace hub delivers the high performance, security, and manageability standard required by modern enterprises bundled together into one small unit. Thousands of Citrix Ready workspace hub devices can be deployed instantly and remotely thanks to Stratodesk software. Additionally, instant updates, configurations and maintenance can be done via Stratodesk NoTouch Center from one location, effectively eliminating countless redundant IT hours and costs.

With the latest addition to the Citrix Ready workspace hub ecosystem, the RX420(HDX) thin client, enterprises get convenient access to new workspace hub features including:

Native dual display support up to 4K resolution,

resolution, Built-in 5GHz and 2.4GHz dual-band WiFi and Gigabit Ethernet connection

USB 3.0 (2 ports) and USB 2.0 (2 ports) with transparent USB redirection

2GB system RAM for faster local browsing and rendering support

Integrated power button with sleep mode support

Citrix Ready HDX optimized, Skype for Business (RTME) support

Citrix Casting and Proximity Authentication, both exclusive features of the Citrix Ready Workspace Hub

Fully locked-down Linux OS and device management, powered by Stratodesk software

Built-in Kensington security slot; VESA mount kit included

"Much more than a thin client, the Citrix Ready workspace hub from NComputing leverages next-generation Citrix Workspace IoT technology, like Citrix Casting and Proximity Authentication, to enable intelligent workspaces of the future," says Vice President of Emerging Solutions at Citrix Systems, Chris Fleck. "The RX420(HDX) is another key piece to completing the overall vision of the Citrix Ready workspace hub – to deliver a solution to the enterprise that converges state-of-the-art VDI and IoT technology into the ultimate endpoint device for desktops."

Built on the wildly popular Raspberry Pi platform, NComputing and Stratodesk jointly collaborated with Citrix to achieve the impossible: to build a next-generation, Raspberry Pi based solution with complete and integrated hardware, firmware, and device management tailor-made for the enterprise.

"The RX420(HDX), the latest installment in the Citrix Ready workspace hub disruption saga, combines a highly secure endpoint OS with unbeatable management capabilities, thanks to Stratodesk NoTouch Center," says Stratodesk CEO and Founder, Emanuel Pirker. "Thanks to our incredible network of hardware and technology partners, we have been able to co-engineer the most powerful and versatile enterprise grade, VDI, DaaS and IoT endpoint on the planet."

With the introduction of RX420(HDX), NComputing, Stratodesk and Citrix are poised to further accelerate adoption of the Citrix Ready workspace hub among customers in healthcare, finance, retail, government, waste management and beyond. The cataclysmic impact that the workspace hub can have on the existing thin client market is hard to overestimate.

"The RX420(HDX) is made possible by our close collaboration with Stratodesk and Citrix, backed by NComputing's 15 years of excellence in the thin client market. This aligns with our mission to provide affordable and powerful thin client solutions to enterprise customers," says Richard Sah, CTO of NComputing. "By working closely together, we are able to accelerate time-to-market with this disruptive solution. Customers benefit from these new features, and also the core value of the workspace hub – its ability to be deployed across remote locations, to be centrally managed, and, ultimately, to enable the end user experience that enterprises require at the fraction of the cost of competing Thin Clients and PCs."

NComputing, Stratodesk and Citrix, founding partners of the Citrix Ready workspace hub solution, have gained significant customer adoption in multiple enterprise verticals with successful deployments growing across fortune 1000 companies since the solution launched in May 2018.

Citrix Summit attendees have the opportunity to get a first hand look at the new device by visiting the Stratodesk and NComputing booths. Visit www.ncomputing.com/hub for more information.

