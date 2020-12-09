NComputing Delivers Secure, Affordable, High-performance Thin Clients designed for Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop

Windows Virtual Desktop is changing how we access computing, allowing multiple sessions of Windows 10 directly from the cloud with Azure. Deployments of Windows 7 are also possible. Its big draw from an IT perspective is the unified management for those migrating from Remote Desktop Services and on-premises Windows Servers.

The Windows Virtual Desktop-compatible endpoints come with extensive features packed into a tiny form-factor, making the included VESA mount perfect for hiding the device behind monitors, on walls, or under desks. Dual-band Wi-Fi, Gigabit Ethernet, and transparent USB redirection promote vast peripheral support for webcams, smart card readers, audio devices, printers, and more. The RX-RDP+ provides a solid foundation for most users, while the RX420(RDP) expands capabilities to include native dual displays.

Deployment and ongoing maintenance of RX-series devices get refined and simplified with centralized PMC device management software. Pushing configurations and updates makes supporting the RX-series devices easy, while their highly secure, locked-down Linux platform helps protect against malware and viruses.

"The Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop support found in NComputing's RX-series thin clients is made possible by our close collaboration with Microsoft, backed by NComputing's 17 years of excellence in the thin client market. Delivering secure, affordable, high-performing thin clients for Windows Virtual Desktop enables customers to realize lower ownership costs and achieve greater adoption of cloud-based desktop solutions. This aligns with our mission to provide powerful, easy-to-use computing solutions to anyone interested in digital workspaces." says Young Song, CEO of NComputing.

"We see tremendous demand for Windows Virtual Desktop. The NComputing RX-series provides customers with a secure, affordable, high-performing solution for Windows Virtual Desktop," said Kam VedBrat, general manager, Windows Virtual Desktop, Microsoft Corp.

Key benefits of using NComputing's RX-series endpoints for Windows Virtual Desktop:

VERIFIED Windows Virtual Desktop SOLUTION: NComputing is an official Windows Virtual Desktop partner for integrated Linux thin client solutions verified by Microsoft. NComputing has 17 years of expertise in desktop virtualization, and we are the worldwide leading provider of Linux thin client solutions.

SIMPLE, POWERFUL, AFFORDABLE: Premium performance characteristics optimized for Windows Virtual Desktop and Microsoft Remote Desktop Server (RDS), RX-series endpoints offer a rich PC-like experience in an affordable, energy-saving device that fits in the palm of your hand.

MORE SECURE: The RX-series thin clients run on a read-only, minimally sized Linux platform. Only the thin client functionality is locally loaded, leaving the desktop and data on the server. The fully locked-down Linux platform is secure, protecting users against 3rd party applications and common threats.

LOWER TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: The RX-series thin clients lower the overall cost of ownership needed to adopt Windows Virtual Desktop. For organizations looking to refresh or acquire new endpoint devices, RX-series thin clients are a fraction of the typical PC or laptop cost and deliver similar performance. Centralized device management, minimal moving parts, and no local data concerns help slash ongoing device maintenance and security expenses.

Windows Virtual Desktop support was added to RX420(RDP) and RX-RDP+ thin clients via firmware update 1.10.10 in October.

To learn more about NComputing's Windows Virtual Desktop thin clients, please visit:

http://www.ncomputing.com/WVD

About NComputing

Founded in 2003, NComputing is a world-leading Linux thin client solution provider, with more than 70,000 customers in 140 countries. Our solution comprises secure, affordable, and high-performing thin clients optimized for Windows Virtual Desktop and Microsoft RDS. Through a unique formula of simplicity, performance, and value, NComputing's integrated solutions serve global customers in key verticals such as education, manufacturing, healthcare, and government through an install base of 4 million endpoints.

To learn more, visit http://www.ncomputing.com

