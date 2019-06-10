Ncontracts Launches New Compliance Management System (CMS), Ncomply

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ncontracts, the leading provider of integrated risk management solutions for financial institutions, is announcing the launch of their new Compliance Management System (CMS), Ncomply.

"Customers and prospects alike have been asking us to develop a CMS that leverages our effective risk management workflow in the regulatory compliance side of their financial institution," said Michael Berman, chief executive officer of Ncontracts. "By addressing compliance with both our CMS as well as our solutions for HMDA, CRA and Fair Lending analytics from our recent acquisition of Trupoint Partners, we've created a solution that's second-to-none in harnessing the automation to effectively manage the lifecycle of compliance."

Ncomply is a full-fledged compliance management system designed to streamline regulatory compliance by: Interpreting regulations and keeping up with changes; Offering cross-departmental collaboration; Maintaining organized records needed to produce reports for examiners and board meetings; And keeping track of policy changes, approvals, and training activity.

"We worked closely with industry experts and existing customers to develop a software framework to best serve financial institutions of all sizes," said Bill Simpson, Ncontracts' Chief Technology Officer. "Ncomply is robust enough to manage compliance across each department of the financial institution, and nimble enough to be tailored to meet their regulatory needs."

Announced at the American Bankers Association Regulatory Compliance Conference in New Orleans, LA, Ncomply is off to a strong start in level of interest, and work is already underway to deliver the next version later in 2019.

Ncontracts® is a leading provider of risk management software and services to financial institutions. While we started with our industry-leading vendor management platform, our portfolio offerings have evolved to feature enterprise risk management, business continuity risk management, findings management, and lending compliance analytics. More than 1,300 financial institutions use Ncontracts to manage risk more efficiently and effectively using our integrated suite of software and services. www.ncontracts.com

