Ncontracts Launches New Podcast--the Ncast

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ncontracts, the leading provider of integrated risk management solutions for the financial industry, announced that it has launched the Ncast, a podcast focused on learning from industry leaders and discussing the key issues that financial institutions face in the areas of risk and compliance.

"Our industry is changing every week with new regulations, new challenges in how we work and service our customers, and most importantly, how we think about risk across the organization, whether that's with our vendors, our own internal systems, or with outside threats. We're excited to speak to and learn from people who are engaged with this challenge every day" said Guy Weismantel, EVP of Marketing for Ncontracts.

The new podcast, which is available today on all leading podcast streaming platforms as well as at the company's website at www.ncontracts.com/ncast, is a fast-paced, ever-changing discussion with regulators, industry leaders from across the financial institution landscape, as well as customers, Ncontracts subject matter experts, and newsmakers in the risk and compliance marketplace.

"Whether it's a timely topic that's in the news, helping listeners understand the impact of a new regulation, or helping them get insights as to how they can be more effective leaders, we're excited to bring our industry to life and highlight some of the amazing people working on the front lines every day," said Weismantel.

About Ncontracts:

Ncontracts is the leading provider of solutions that help banks, credit unions, and mortgage lenders assess, manage, and mitigate the complete lifecycle of risk. We empower businesses to experience the upside of risk, freeing them and their teams to operate in today's environment with the confidence to charge ahead. The company was recently named to the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for the 2nd consecutive year. For more information visit www.ncontracts.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

