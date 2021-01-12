Ncontracts Names Cathy Guthrie EVP Human Resources

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ncontracts, the leading provider of integrated risk management and lending compliance solutions for the financial services industry, announced that Cathy Guthrie has joined the company as its Executive Vice President for Human Resources. In this role Guthrie will oversee the people team, including talent acquisition, and play a critical role in Ncontracts' focus on employee experience and continued growth. Ms. Guthrie joins the senior leadership team of the company, reporting to CEO Michael Berman.

"Cathy's experience and ability to scale teams, systems, and processes throughout her career while engaging with employees in a meaningful way across fast-growing organizations is a great fit for Ncontracts," commented Mr. Berman. "As our company continues to add new people, we will rely on Cathy's proven ability to build a common culture and vision to help us achieve our objectives as a company."

"Ncontracts is a fantastic company today with strong values and a culture that promotes doing your best work and aligning towards a common goal," said Ms. Guthrie. "I look forward to helping the Ncontracts employees—including our newest additions—achieve their full potential while helping to build and scale a world-class human resources function in our fast-growing organization."

The addition of Guthrie to the senior management team comes at an important time in the company's history with the announcement of the acquisition of QuestSoft Corporation just last week. The combined organization will have over 250 employees across five locations around the country. Guthrie joins Ncontracts after serving in executive and C-level human resources roles with fast-growth companies including Cosential, Alienvault, and Sparefoot. Ms. Guthrie graduated with honors from LeTourneau University and was recently named one of the Top 50 women leaders in SaaS.

About Ncontracts

Ncontracts provides integrated risk management and compliance software to a rapidly expanding customer base of over 3,700 financial institutions and mortgage companies in the United States. The company's powerful combination of software and services enables financial institutions to achieve their risk management and compliance goals with an integrated, user-friendly cloud-based solution suite that encompasses vendor risk, organizational risk, audit risk, and compliance risk management. The company was recently named to the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for the 2nd consecutive year. For more information visit www.ncontracts.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

