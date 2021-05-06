Ncontracts Names Jared Thomas EVP Sales

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ncontracts, the leading provider of integrated risk management and lending compliance solutions for the financial services industry, announced that Jared Thomas has joined the company as executive vice president of sales. Mr. Thomas will oversee the company's growing sales organization and play a critical role as Ncontracts' becomes the solution of choice for financial institutions who aspire to deliver world-class risk and compliance programs. Jared joins the senior leadership team of the company, reporting to CEO Michael Berman.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jared to Ncontracts and are excited to leverage his track record of growing top line revenue, high-performing teams, and delivering tremendous value to our customers," commented Mr. Berman. "As we go to market with a full set of solutions ranging from vendor management to lending compliance, we will rely on Jared's proven ability to build great teams and execute on our aggressive growth plans in the coming years."

"Ncontracts and their sales organization presented an incredibly compelling opportunity for me to contribute to." said Mr. Thomas. "Whether it's a focus on acquiring new customers or leveraging our tremendous customer base from coast to coast with our solutions, I am excited to work alongside the team to build and scale a world-class sales function in our fast-growing organization."

The addition of Thomas to the senior management team comes on the heels of the acquisition of QuestSoft corporation earlier this year. With solutions that extend from compliance to risk, HMDA filings to fair lending tools, and vendor management to audit management, the appointment of Thomas helps solidify Ncontracts as the vendor of choice for banks, credit unions, fintech organizations, and mortgage bankers and brokers. Thomas joins Ncontracts after serving as vice president of sales at LogMeIn, and managing director of 451 Research. He's a business administration graduate of Fitchburg State University in his home state of Massachusetts.

About Ncontracts

Ncontracts provides integrated risk management and compliance software to a rapidly expanding customer base of over 3,700 financial institutions and mortgage companies in the United States. The company's powerful combination of software and services enables financial institutions to achieve their risk management and compliance goals with an integrated, user-friendly cloud-based solution suite that encompasses vendor risk, organizational risk, audit risk, and compliance risk management. The company has been named to the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for the 2nd consecutive year. For more information visit www.ncontracts.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.





