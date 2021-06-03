Ncontracts Names Rafael DeLeon SVP of Industry Engagement

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ncontracts, the leading provider of integrated risk management and lending compliance solutions for the financial services industry, announced that Rafael (Ralph) DeLeon has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Industry Engagement. Mr. DeLeon will oversee the company's regulatory outreach efforts and work with Ncontracts' 3700+ customers around the country to help them with the changing regulatory landscape in Washington, DC.

"I'm incredibly excited to welcome Rafael to Ncontracts and couldn't be more excited about his ability to help our customers navigate the changing regulatory environment and deliver tremendous insights from his decades of experience and leadership in the OCC," commented Mr. Berman. "As the Biden administration begins shaping a new regulatory perspective, our customers will be facing new rules, deadlines, and opportunities. Having someone with Ralph's experience to help them navigate this environment is an enormous benefit for our clients and our employees."

"After over 30 years of experience as a National Bank Examiner with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), I'm very excited to work with a great team focused on community banking. I'm very familiar with the issues and challenges financial institutions face," commented Mr. DeLeon. "Whether it's a focus on navigating new regulations or helping community financial institutions understand how to leverage these regulations to increase their book of business, I believe there's a value that I bring to this role for new and existing customers."

The addition of DeLeon as a senior leader to the company comes on the heels of the acquisition of QuestSoft corporation earlier this year, as well as other senior leadership additions in human resources and sales. Ncontracts' solutions include compliance, risk management, HMDA, CRA, fair lending, vendor management, audit, and business continuity management; the appointment of DeLeon helps solidify Ncontracts as the vendor of choice for banks, credit unions, fintech organizations, and mortgage bankers and brokers.

DeLeon is joining Ncontracts after serving as the Director of Banking Relations for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), a prudential bank regulator. In his latest role with the OCC, he was responsible for planning, organizing, implementing, and directing outreach and training activities associated with the financial services industry. He served as an expert advisor to the Deputy Comptroller for Public Affairs and worked closely with the Comptroller and senior OCC staff on banking industry issues and industry perceptions related to bank supervision, policy, and operations. Interpret and explain bank supervision and policy for trade associations, state banking officials, and other stakeholders.

About Ncontracts

Ncontracts provides integrated risk management and compliance software to a rapidly expanding customer base of over 3,700 financial institutions and mortgage companies in the United States. The company's powerful combination of software and services enables financial institutions to achieve their risk management and compliance goals with an integrated, user-friendly cloud-based solution suite that encompasses vendor risk, organizational risk, audit risk, and compliance risk management. The company is named to the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for the 2nd consecutive year. For more information visit www.ncontracts.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.



