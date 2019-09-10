Ncontracts Prepares for Growth by Adding George Ravich as CMO

As risk and compliance activities in the financial services industry become increasingly complex, the RegTech (regulation technology) segment of the market is experiencing strong growth. Financial institutions are seeking to deploy this technology to effectively address these regulatory requirements, while reducing time and expense.

George Ravich was previously the CMO of Earnix, an Israel-based analytics software developer. At Ncontracts, he will report to the company's CEO, Michael Berman.

"The need for high-quality risk and compliance systems is growing in the financial services industry. Over the past decade we have built a strong foundation on which to build our next growth phase," said Michael Berman. "George is an experienced marketer who knows how to build brands and position them for market leadership. We are delighted that he has joined our management team."

"Having been in the FinTech industry for many years, I can say that there has rarely been a time when the market forces have aligned so well for growth," said George Ravich. "Ncontracts is well positioned to take advantage of the increased need for risk and compliance systems, and effective marketing will support the company's expansion goals. I am excited to be a part of the next growth phase of Ncontracts."

About Ncontracts:

Ncontracts provides risk management and compliance software to a rapidly expanding customer base of more than 1,300 financial institutions located in all 50 states and U.S. territories. The company's powerful combination of software and services enables financial institutions to achieve their risk management and compliance goals with an integrated, user-friendly cloud-based solution suite that encompasses vendor risk, organizational risk, and compliance risk management. For more information go to: www.ncontracts.com

SOURCE Ncontracts

Related Links

http://www.ncontracts.com

