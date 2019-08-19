Ncontracts Recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ncontracts, the leading provider of integrated risk management solutions for financial institutions has joined the Inc. 5000, the magazine's annual listing of America's fastest-growing private companies. With 345 percent revenue growth over the past three years, Ncontracts ranks in the top 25 percent of the list.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Michael Berman, Ncontracts founder and CEO said, "We are delighted to become part of the Inc. 5000. Over the past ten years, we have built a market-leading provider of risk and compliance software that is used by over 1,000 US financial institutions. We appreciate this prestigious recognition of the hard work and accomplishments of the entire company."

Ncontracts has been a growing force in the Nashville business community and ranked 8th fastest growing company in the Nashville metro. Its headquarters in Brentwood has nearly 100 employees, and it has been an active supporter of local community organizations including Second Harvest Food Bank, Special Olympics of TN, Nashville Rescue Mission and the Charles Davis Foundation.

Ncontract's cloud-based platform enables banks and credit unions in all 50 US states to automate their risk management and compliance activities. Clients are able to save time in assessing and managing risks related to the financial products they market to consumers and ensure that their compliance activities are accurate and complete. The need for this "RegTech" software has become more critical as federal and state regulations have become more complex.

Ncontracts is backed by Mainsail Partners, a San Francisco-based growth equity firm that invests in growing, bootstrapped software companies. Ncontracts is continuing to grow and is actively recruiting software developers, product designers, sales professionals and more. To explore career opportunities at Ncontracts, please visit https://ncontracts.com/careers/.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Ncontracts:

Ncontracts provides risk management and compliance software to a rapidly-expanding customer base of more than 1,000 financial institutions located in all 50 states and U.S. territories. The company's powerful combination of software and services enables financial institutions to achieve their risk management and compliance goals with an integrated, user-friendly cloud-based solution suite that encompasses vendor risk, organizational risk, and compliance risk management. www.ncontracts.com

SOURCE Ncontracts

Related Links

ncontracts.com

