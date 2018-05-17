Ncounter Announces Launch of Franchise Sales and a New Name

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ncounter, a fast casual, breakfast, lunch and brunch restaurant, is announcing the launch of its national franchise program under a new brand name, Daily Jam. With three locations in Arizona, the Company is now offering franchise development opportunities in select markets throughout the United States.

Daily Jam logo Daily Jam now offering franchise development opportunities in select markets throughout the United States.

The leadership team at Due North Holdings, parent company to Ncounter, simultaneously announced the brand's new name in preparation for expansion. With Due North's extensive background in growing limited service restaurant franchises across the country, along with outside help from professional branding companies, the decision was made to rename in order to provide the brand with a name that is memorable, sharable, and relatable.

Ncounter opened in 2012 in Tempe, AZ and has been drawing long lines of hungry fans ever since. Due North acquired Ncounter in April of 2016. The concept's urban décor, high energy vibe and fast casual format makes it a unique player in one of the fastest growing segments in the restaurant industry. "Breakfast and brunch have seen an unprecedented uplift in recent years and we aim to be the pinnacle of the category through a high quality franchise community of multi-unit operators," says Berekk Blackwell, Vice President of Due North.

The renaming of the brand was led by Kathryn Blackwell, Chief Marketing Officer and President of Due North. "We have been blown away with the enthusiasm for the concept, and think this renaming will be a great launching off point. We are excited to find new owners that share our passion for the concept, while providing them with guidance to make their new franchise a success," says Kathryn Blackwell. "Operationally, being open from 7:00a to 3:00p provides a simple, single shift operation, that allows a franchise operator to build a business and still be home for dinner."

In 2016, Due North Holdings (http://www.duenorthholdings.com) acquired the original location in Tempe and opened the second location in downtown Phoenix in July 2017, and a third location in north Scottsdale in January 2018. All three restaurants are currently operating under the tradename Ncounter. The Company intends to change these locations under the Daily Jam name in the near future.

For more information on franchise opportunities with Daily Jam, please visit: www.dailyjamfranchising.com or call 833-447-3232.

ABOUT DAILY JAM & NCOUNTER

Known for its urban vibe, neighborly atmosphere, specialty cocktails and made-from-scratch breakfast and brunch menu options, the concept has earned numerous "best of" accolades over the years. The original location in Tempe, Arizona been drawing long lines of hungry fans since it opened on Mill Avenue in 2012.

With three locations in the metro Phoenix, Arizona area, Daily Jam plans to expand its franchise program nationwide with a focus on development agreements in Arizona, Texas, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois and Florida.

Media Contact:

Kathryn Blackwell

(480) 434-6664

195126@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ncounter-announces-launch-of-franchise-sales-and-a-new-name-300650215.html

SOURCE Due North Holdings - Daily Jam

Related Links

http://www.duenorthholdings.com

