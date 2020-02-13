nCoup launches the nCartes EHR to EDC Platform at SCOPE 2020

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- nCoup, Inc. will launch nCartes, its Electronic Health Record to Electronic Data Capture System (EHR to EDC) Platform at the Summit for Clinical Operations Executives (SCOPE) annual conference later this month.

nCartes provisions the secure, compliant, and timely delivery of clinical, lab, and other patient data from sites to research and manufacturing users and systems.

nCartes is timely: sponsors face substantial issues with elapsed time, cost, and complexity in fulfilling clinical trials and getting new therapies to market. In pharma-funded proofs of concept from 2017-2019, nCartes reduced the time and cost to complete trial data population in an EDC by more than 50% on the studies piloted. One project was presented in a poster session at the 2019 Clinical Research Innovation Conference of the Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI), shown here: https://www.aaci-cancer.org/Files/Admin/CRI/2019-Poster-65.pdf.

EHR to EDC integration is not new to nCoup. The company—formerly Velos, Inc. before the 2018 sale of the market-leading Velos CRMS product line to industry leader WCG—long ago completed a large multi-site EHR to EDC implementation for a group of major U.S. cancer centers. In that project, researchers went from patient visit to FDA data submission with zero manual data entry for data sourced electronically from medical record systems. That work was described in an article published in Applied Clinical Trials entitled "A to Z Trial Integration" by nCoup CEO John McIlwain.

With nCartes, nCoup, Inc. has provisioned a new cloud concept in technology that integrates with existing EDC solutions used by sponsors. It can acquire data from any EHR. Sites and sponsors can leverage their existing EHR and EDC solutions to harness the value of nCartes. A brief visual explanation is at https://youtu.be/u6c5TvwzcGc.

"For years, we've worked with many of the world's largest and most prestigious clinical research institutions," said John McIlwain. "This front-row seat allowed us to see clearly that the amount of time wasted on finding information in the EHR and the duplication of data entry into EDC systems for clinical trial fulfillment remains staggering. Sponsors suffer delays, inaccuracies, risks, and heavy costs due to these inefficiencies. nCartes solves this problem."

See https://ncartes.ncoup.com

About nCoup:

nCoup provides innovative cloud solutions that address specialized operational needs of organizations conducting clinical research. nCoup, Inc. is privately held with headquarters in Fremont, California. For more information, visit www.ncoup.com.

CONTACT: marketing@ncoup.com

SOURCE nCoup, Inc.

Related Links

ncoup.com

